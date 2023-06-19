How and where to celebrate Juneteenth

Here is a list of events and ways to recognize the day during Juneteenth 2023.

YORK, Pa. — Juneteenth became a federal holiday in June of 2021.

The day commemorates the last enslaved people in the United States learning they were free. Union soldiers brought the news to Galveston, Texas, in 1865.

For more than one-and-a-half centuries, the Juneteenth holiday has been sacred to many Black communities. But when it comes to who can celebrate—it can be anyone and everyone.

Banks, post offices and even some workplaces close to observe the holiday. There are festivals, fairs and cookouts—and the opportunity for everyone to learn from the history of the day.

Here is a list of events and ways to recognize the day during Juneteenth 2023.

Juneteenth Press Conference

Featuring Rogette Harris, Kimeka Campbell, Lenwood Sloan, Mayor Ciara Dent, State Rep. Justin Fleming and State Rep. David Madsen

Date: June 19

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: K. Leroy Irvis Building, near State Capitol complex, Commonwealth Ave, Harrisburg

Juneteenth Flag Raising

Celebration of freedom, history and resiliency in collaboration with NAACP Lancaster

Date: June 19

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Lancaster City Hall

Juneteenth Block Party

Featuring free food, music, free clothing, a bounce house, games and more.

Date: June 19

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: 408 W. Market St, York

Afro Beats & Eats