Horse World Expo weekend comes to a close in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands of people flocked to the Farm Show Complex this past weekend for the 19th annual Horse World Expo.

Sunday was the last day of the four-day event.

Dozens of vendors in the equestrian industry were on hand to give horse enthusiasts a weekend full of educational seminars, breed demonstrations, and shopping.

Organizers said it's good to be back after having to cancel last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The energy in here after a year off is amazing," Equestion Promotions Inc. President Denise Parsons said. "Everyone is excited to be out getting their horse fix and they're just super happy to be here."