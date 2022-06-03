Horse World Expo weekend comes to a close in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands of people flocked to the Farm Show Complex this past weekend for the 19th annual Horse World Expo.
Sunday was the last day of the four-day event.
Dozens of vendors in the equestrian industry were on hand to give horse enthusiasts a weekend full of educational seminars, breed demonstrations, and shopping.
Organizers said it's good to be back after having to cancel last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The energy in here after a year off is amazing," Equestion Promotions Inc. President Denise Parsons said. "Everyone is excited to be out getting their horse fix and they're just super happy to be here."
Parsons says other than dealing with some supply chain issues, all parts of the equestrian industry have fared well through the pandemic as horseback riding is an outdoor activity many people have taken a new interest in.