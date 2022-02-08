Hope-Fest returns to York City

Tuesday's events centered around clean-up, including trash pick-up, graffiti removal, and repainting the Bantz Park basketball court.

YORK, Pa. — A local church lent a hand in making York more beautiful as part of its Hope-Fest Event.

Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 740 W. Locust Street, kicked off the week-long event on Monday after a two-year absence.

Tuesday's events centered around clean-up, including trash pick-up, graffiti removal, and repainting the Bantz Park basketball court.

Organizers say the event promotes teamwork and unity within the community.

"Some of the goals of Hope-Fest are just to bring the community together and we're doing that in several different ways," said Solita Day, a licensed social worker and volunteer with the event.

"We're resurfacing and repainting the basketball court so the children have someplace to play on," Day said.

"I'm excited with having me, my daughters, just to come out together as a family and do this to help improve the society, the community that we live in," said Evans Vielle, a minister with Shiloh Baptist Church. "Hope-Fest is a way to give back to the community."

Hope-Fest continues until Aug. 7. The event originally began in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 York race riots.

A basketball championship will be held Aug. 3 through the 5 in partnership with The Kennedy Project. A community cookout is also planned, as well as a free gas card giveaway on August 3 at 1 p.m.

A full event list can be found below: