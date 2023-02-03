Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex hosts Home and Garden show

Organizers say with spring right around the corner, it's a great time to begin thinking about revamping home spaces.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The annual Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show is back in Harrisburg!

Thursday marked the start of the event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex offering more than 165 exhibits. Attendees can learn about and see the latest trends for interior and outdoor design.

Organizers say with spring right around the corner, it's a great time to begin thinking about revamping home spaces.

"We didn't have that harsh of a winter this year, people are probably antsy to get their gardens started. So, there's some great experts here and some great tools and resources to get that started," said Jenna Naffin, a show manager with the Pa. Home & Garden Show.

The show runs through Sunday, March 5.