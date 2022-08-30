Hersheypark to host performer auditions for 'Dark Nights' on Tuesday night

The auditions will take place at the Music Box Theatre inside Hersheypark on Aug. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hersheypark is set to host performer auditions for its "Dark Nights" exhibit on Tuesday night from 5 to 8 p.m., according to a press release.

The auditions will take place at the Music Box Theatre inside Hersheypark.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old on the date of applying, the release states. They also need to bring two forms of identification.

Prior performance experience for actors (speaking and non-speaking) and specialty performers are preferred, but not required.

Dark Nights is a "frightfully immersive haunt experience" that "spreads its shadows over the Hersheypark landscape every evening during the Halloween seasonal event," according to Hersheypark's website.

This year, Dark Nights will feature three new "scare zones" and four horrifying haunted houses "as part of integrated thrill experiences guests can only find at Hersheypark," according to previous FOX43 reporting.

If applicants cannot attend the audition, they can try out virtually here.

Applicants are encouraged to RSVP in advance of the auditions.

Starting Sept. 17, hours for the event are 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Hersheypark Halloween is also open on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. beginning Oct. 14.

Dark Nights runs from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays (and Fridays starting Oct. 14) and 6 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

For information on the new haunted attractions, as well as more information about all of the other "scare zones," click here.