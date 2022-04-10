Hershey Theatre presents 'A Night of Stars' on Oct. 8

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Theatre is set to present "A Night of Stars" on Oct. 8.
The event is "a showcase of internationally renowned performers from the world’s leading ballet companies," according to Hershey Entertainment's website.
"This unique collection of ballet’s brightest lights will shine on the Hershey Theatre stage for one unforgettable evening," the description goes on.
The show will feature the following dancers:
- Adelaide Clauss, The Washington Ballet
- Airi Igarashi, Atlanta Ballet
- Gian Carlo Perez, The Washington Ballet
- Gianna Horton-Sibble, Atlanta Ballet Studio Company
- Julian MacKay, Bavarian State Ballet
- Katherine Barkman, San Francisco Ballet
- Oksana Maslova, Philadelphia Ballet
- Rench Soriano, The Washington Ballet
- Scarlett Guemez, Philadelphia Ballet
- Sergio Masero Olarte, Atlanta Ballet
- Sterling Baca, Philadelphia Ballet
- Wei Wang, San Francisco Ballet
Davit Karapetyan, creative director of the Pa. Ballet Academy, joined FOX43 to discuss the show.
To hear all of what Karapetyan had to say, check out the clip above.
For tickets to the show, click here. The show starts at 7 p.m.