Hershey Theatre presents 'A Night of Stars' on Oct. 8

Davit Karapetyan, creative director of the Pa. Ballet Academy, joined FOX43 to discuss the show.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Theatre is set to present "A Night of Stars" on Oct. 8.

The event is "a showcase of internationally renowned performers from the world’s leading ballet companies," according to Hershey Entertainment's website.

"This unique collection of ballet’s brightest lights will shine on the Hershey Theatre stage for one unforgettable evening," the description goes on.

The show will feature the following dancers:

Adelaide Clauss, The Washington Ballet

Airi Igarashi, Atlanta Ballet

Gian Carlo Perez, The Washington Ballet

Gianna Horton-Sibble, Atlanta Ballet Studio Company

Julian MacKay, Bavarian State Ballet

Katherine Barkman, San Francisco Ballet

Oksana Maslova, Philadelphia Ballet

Rench Soriano, The Washington Ballet

Scarlett Guemez, Philadelphia Ballet

Sergio Masero Olarte, Atlanta Ballet

Sterling Baca, Philadelphia Ballet

Wei Wang, San Francisco Ballet

Davit Karapetyan, creative director of the Pa. Ballet Academy, joined FOX43 to discuss the show.

To hear all of what Karapetyan had to say, check out the clip above.