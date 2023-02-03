Hershey Gardens will host 'For the Love of Orchids' exhibit this weekend

The 39th annual orchid show and sale will take place at Hershey Gardens Feb. 3 to 5, with members of the Susquehanna Orchid Society displaying their blooms.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Plant aficionados will have the chance to take in the sights and smells of nearly 1,000 orchids this weekend at Hershey Gardens.

The Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS), as well as orchid societies from Pennsylvania and Maryland, will bring their flower show and sale to Hershey Gardens for the 39th year.

Guests can peruse dozens of kinds of orchids at "For the Love of Orchids,” including Sharry Baby, a variety that smells like chocolate. Other rare species and unique hybrids that will be on display include Cattleyas, Dendrobriums, Vandas, Oncidiums, Phragmipediums and more.

Judges will present awards for exemplary displays on-site. Orchids displayed at previous SOS shows have received national recognition by the American Orchid Society.

Experts will be available for tours, information sessions and to provide assistance choosing the perfect flower for each person's individual growing environment. A full schedule for the weekend can be found here.