Hershey Gardens kicks off their Christmas Tree Showcase this weekend

Guests can see eight Frazer firs decorated by local designers and a 14-foot tall poinsettia tree.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HERSHEY, Pa. — The holidays are right around the corner, and Hershey Gardens knows how to get in the spirit.

The Milton and Catherine Conservatory has decked their halls with eight Christmas trees decorated by local designers and featuring a variety of styles and themes.

Families will have the option to purchase a special pair of glasses that help them to see something special in the tree lights.

Participating local designers include:

Crimson Clover Flowers, Newville

Highland Gardens, Camp Hill

Kyrsten’s Sweet Designs, Mechanicsburg

Palmyra Greenhouse, Palmyra

Paper Moon Flowers & Events, Harrisburg

Rhapsody in Bloom, Palmyra

Sarah’s Floral Designs, Carlisle

Sprigs and Twigs of Joy, Dauphin

Guests can also take in the 14-foot poinsettia tree, constructed with 170 red and white poinsettia plants.

The Christmas Tree Showcase kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 19 and runs until Sunday, Jan. 1.

Doors are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The display will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.