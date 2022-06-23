Hershey Comic Con is returning this July

The "Sweetest Comic Con on Earth" will be returning to the Hershey and Harrisburg area with a line-up of special guests.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — After a long hiatus, the "Sweetest Comic Con on Earth" has returned to the Hershey/Harrisburg area.

The one day event, held on Saturday, July 16, will feature comic book icons, horror movie actors, and a WWE Hall of Fame professional wrestler.

"The Hershey Comic Con is a great event for the whole community," said John Covey, assistant promoter of the Hershey Comic Con. "Bringing everyone together, finding collectibles for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages, children, teens, and adults, sharing our passion for comics is incredible."

The event boasts over 50 vendors carrying products including comics, artwork, toys, collectibles, statues, and independent stories.

The featured guests for this year include Jim Krut, the "Helicopter Zombie" from Dawn of the Dead, Tony Atlas, a WWE Hall of Fame professional wrestler, Geof Isherwood, a comic book artist on titles such as Doctor Strange, and many more.

The event will be held in the Hershey/Harrisburg Area Holiday Inn, located at 604 Station Road in Grantville. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person at the door. Children five and under are free admission.

"Even if you've never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to the show and experience the thrill of what comic con offers," Covey said.