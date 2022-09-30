Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme

The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress."

The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

This year's theme, according to a release from the Pa. Department of Agriculture, was chosen "to honor the deep roots of agriculture in Pennsylvania’s heritage, as well as the significant updates and pivots farmers and their families have made, and continue to make, to grow and adapt as markets, consumers, climate, and resources change."

The theme was also chosen as a nod to the progress Pennsylvania's agricultural sector has made during the Wolf Administration, according to the release.

Some of the notable things that have improved in the sector under Gov. Wolf's leadership include creating a joint agency commission that is focused on agricultural education and the workforce, providing more grant and reimbursement opportunities for farmers and producers through new programs, and preserving more than 6,000 farms across the state for agricultural production forever, according to the department.

“As the farm show is rooted as a tradition for Pennsylvanians and visitors alike, we are excited to welcome all to the 2023 show,” Michael Chapaloney, executive director of tourism at the state Department of Community and Economic Development said in a statement. “While some aspects remain the same, the Farm Show continues to evolve with the goal of extending a welcome to new audiences each year – that is the definition of progress.”

As usual, this coming January's farm show will feature favorites such as the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, the famous Farm Show Food Court, bunny-hopping, and sheep-shearing competitions, among other fun activities aimed at bringing attention to Pennsylvania's agricultural industry.

“We welcome everyone to celebrate our roots and the innovative spirit of Pennsylvania agriculture at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show,” Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Executive Director Sharon Myers said in her statement. “It’s the mix of old favorites and new attractions that make this event so exciting year after year. Come join us for good food and a fun, educational experience for the whole family.”