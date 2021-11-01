Harvest More: The theme of the 2022 PA Farm Show

The show will run from Jan. 8 through Jan. 15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show has decided on its theme, according to the PA Department of Agriculture.

According to Agriculture Secretary Russel Redding, the 2022 Farm Show's theme will be "Harvesting More", saying that the show picks a theme conveying the future of Pennsylvania agriculture.

"After cultivating virtually in 2021, it's only natural that we "Harvest More" in 2022 as we join together in Harrisburg once again," said Redding. "We'll showcase a harvested bounty of innovative projects, sustainable practices, empowered agriculturalists, engaged youth, and inspiring stories of our powerful agriculture industry."

The announcement came along with a 20-pound butter sculpture of the "Harvesting More" logo, made by the 2021 Farm Show "Butter Up!" competition winner Garret McCall.

The 2022 Farm Show will feature a 1,000-pound butter sculpture, food court, bunny hopping and sheep steering competitions, hundreds of competitive agricultural events, cooking demonstrations, and hands-on agriculture education opportunities.

The show will also continue its virtual "Butter Up!" competition, duckling and beehive live cams, "Ag Explorer" stations, and PA Farm Show Trail.

The visitors of the Farm Show bring in $39 million into the region's economy by filling hotels, restaurants, and other local attractions, according to Department of Community and Economic Development Executive Director of Tourism Michael Chapaloney.

According to Chapaloney the money helps support more than 5,600 jobs and generates $820,000 in-state sales tax.