Harrisburg's final free movie night of the summer to provide free backpacks and supplies

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's final free movie night of the summer will provide free backpacks and supplies to some children.

The first 100 children to come to Friday's event at the Reservoir Park bandshell will receive a free backpack with books and supplies.

The giveaway, planned by State Representative Patty Kim, is an annual back-to-school tradition. However, Friday will mark the first time her office has teamed up with the City of Harrisburg's Department of Parks and Recreation as a tie-in to a city event.

One hundred book bags will be handed out, starting at 7 p.m. Friday's movie will be a free screening of Space Jam: A New Legacy, starting at 8 p.m.

Both the backpack giveaway and movie are weather permitting.

“The city, my office and the local American Legion are coming together to give one last hurrah for the students here in Harrisburg,” Rep. Kim said. “We want to make sure that they feel loved, that they feel supported, and give them a good time with food and a movie night, to make sure that they have a great start for the school year.”

Starting June 24 with King Richard, Harrisburg's free movie Fridays has been a big success, according to Antoine Eubanks of the city's parks and recreation department. Six family-friendly films were shown throughout the summer, with two unfortunately canceled due to inclement weather.

“We had characters last movie night that came out dressed in costumes for the kids,” Eubanks said. “It's been overly a great success this summer, and any time we can partner with [Representative] Kim’s office to get more people out here, it’s great. We’re hoping that [Friday] will be just as good as the whole summer turned out so that next year it'll be even bigger.”

Once the movie starts, popcorn will also be handed out to families, said Rep. Kim.