Harrisburg University Summer Concert Series lineup began Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University's Summer Concert Series has officially begun.
Rock band and eight-time Grammy-Award nominated band "Death Cab for Cutie" kicked off the concert series Thursday, July 14. With special guest, "Illuminati Hotties," the band began their set at 6 p.m.
Organizers say several thousand people are expected to attend the event at Riverfront Park and in the following concerts.
"It takes a lot of effort, but you know, in the end, there's nothing but pride," said Frank Schofield, Director of Live Entertainment and Media Services at Harrisburg University.
"We've just made a perfect little venue here that goes along with music, life, and people. Once you come once, you're going to want to come back again," said Schofield.
Below is a full list of the upcoming concerts hosted by Harrisburg University's Summer Concert Series:
-Aug. 17: Kaleo Fight or Flight 2022 Tour with special guest White Reaper
-Aug. 19: LANY: Summer Forever Tour
-Aug. 20: Lord Huron with special guest First Aid Kit
-Sep. 20: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Sweet Nights
-Sep. 24: The National
The shows will all begin at 8 p.m, with doors opening at 6 p.m. A full list with ticket information for the event can be found here.