Harrisburg University Summer Concert Series lineup began Thursday

Death Cab for Cutie plays Thursday, with The Roots following Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University's Summer Concert Series has officially begun.

Rock band and eight-time Grammy-Award nominated band "Death Cab for Cutie" kicked off the concert series Thursday, July 14. With special guest, "Illuminati Hotties," the band began their set at 6 p.m.

Organizers say several thousand people are expected to attend the event at Riverfront Park and in the following concerts.

"It takes a lot of effort, but you know, in the end, there's nothing but pride," said Frank Schofield, Director of Live Entertainment and Media Services at Harrisburg University.

"We've just made a perfect little venue here that goes along with music, life, and people. Once you come once, you're going to want to come back again," said Schofield.

Below is a full list of the upcoming concerts hosted by Harrisburg University's Summer Concert Series:

-July 15: The Roots. More information on Friday's show can be found here.

-Aug. 17: Kaleo Fight or Flight 2022 Tour with special guest White Reaper

-Aug. 19: LANY: Summer Forever Tour

-Aug. 20: Lord Huron with special guest First Aid Kit