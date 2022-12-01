Harrisburg University announces Summer Concert Series performers

Indie-folk bands Lord Huron and First Aid Kit will take the stage for the first performance of the series on Aug. 20.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The familiar sounds of crowds roaring and singing in unison will return to Harrisburg's Riverfront Park this August. Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU) will bring back its popular Summer Concert Series for 2022.

The university announced the first round of special guests on Jan. 11; indie-folk bands Lord Huron and First Aid Kit will kick off the series on Aug. 20. Organizers said to "keep an eye out" for announcements of the other performers, but the TBA bands are sure to be winners; previous Summer Concert Series performers include Death Cab for Cutie, Cage the Elephant and Young the Giant.

This year, HU is partnering with Tröegs Independent Brewing for the event. Brothers John and Chris Trogner started the company in Harrisburg in 1996, and the original craft brews use locally-sourced ingredients.