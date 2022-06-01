Harrisburg to celebrate Fourth of July with food trucks and fireworks

More than 45 food trucks will line Front Street on Monday, July 4th.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is gearing up for Independence Day with plenty of food, fireworks, and family fun.

More than 45 food trucks will line Front Street on Monday, July 4. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.

Families will be able to enjoy a diverse selection of food trucks and adults will have the opportunity to sample selections from a beer and wine garden.

There will also be six musical acts on the Capital Blue Cross Live Music Stage located in Riverfront Park at Market Street. The following music acts are expected to perform: Berkley Duo, Blessing and Fowler, Madison Ryan, Big Sky Quartet, Finks Constant, and Big Feat Meanies.

The Air National Guard Band of the Northeast will also perform at the stage located between Liberty and State Streets from 2:45 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.

A full schedule of all the performances can be found here.

Small children are welcome to the event as well. Families can make a pit stop at the free Kids Zone, located near Forester Street. Balloon animals, face painting, yard games, and running in a giant hamster wheel will all be available.

City Island is also just a short distance away. where children can ride the railroad, tee up for a round of Water Golf, play at the Harbortown Playground, or hop aboard the Pride of the Susquehanna.

"Downtown Harrisburg is going to be a party for the 4th of July, and I can't wait to celebrate," said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams.

"Harrisburg is at its best on days like this, when families can experience our city together. We really can't wait to see the fun they're going to have when they come to Riverfront park."

The annual fireworks display is slated to launch from the tip of City Island around 9:15 p.m., and last for roughly 15 minutes.

Street parking is free during the July 4 holiday. City Island parking will cost $5, and discounted $10 parking is available at the Market Square Garage from 1 p.m. to midnight.