Harrisburg prepares for Ice & Fire Festival this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials are preparing for the annual Ice & Fire Festival beginning this weekend.

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams shared on Wednesday that the festival will begin early Friday night from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with its first-ever chili cook-off! The event will then be in full swing on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some special parts of the festival will include over 50 ice sculptures, an ice slide and several interactive activities for families.

Mayor Williams also shared the significance of the event returning to Second Street after three years.

"Having Ice and Fire on Second Street allows our great restaurants and businesses to open their doors to anyone. We are in the process of celebrating Harrisbug's great downtown resurgence," she said.

City officials recommend visitors plan their day in advance, including researching parking availability as several road closures will be in place.