Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show

Two laser technicians who staffed the show told city officials afterward that they did not feel prepared by the company to perform the show which had been promised.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public.

In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light Company in August to perform the show, they were promised a dazzling light display choreographed to music that would "light up the sky."

However, city officials say the company made a last-minute decision to point the lasers at a lower angle, going directly into the riverbank instead.

"We had high hopes and we want to let the residents know that this is definitely not what we were expecting," said Dave Baker, the Parks and Recreation director.

The laser light show was shown instead of the usual fireworks display to end the festival. Officials say that they opted for the new show in an effort to prevent a similar situation to the false alarm shooting that happened during July Fourth celebrations in the city.

"Our discussions involved the lasers in the air, illuminating the sky above the Susquehanna, not shot right into the river bank," said Cortney Ranck-Cameron, the special events manager. "It was a change that wasn't relayed to use with a lot of time."

According to the city, two laser technicians who staffed the show told city officials afterward that they did not feel prepared by the company to perform the show which had initially been promised.

In a statement, officials said they are "deeply upset [by] this display of poor business by one of our vendors." They further said that the event cast a shadow on what was truly a fantastic weekend.