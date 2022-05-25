What to know about Harrisburg's Artsfest

The event, which kicks off on Saturday, May 28, brings in tens of thousands of people each year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years on City Island, the city of Harrisburg's 54th annual Artsfest is moving back to Riverfront Park in 2022.

The event kicks off Saturday, May 28, and features more than 150 artisan vendors from across the country. 50 musical acts and 25 food trucks will also take part in the festivities.

Organizers say hand crafted pottery, paintings, jewelry, apparel, photography, woodworking and more will be available for sale.

City officials say they want people from all over central Pennsylvania to come and experience Harrisburg.

"We want people to know this is not just a city of Harrisburg event. This is not just for people in Harrisburg," said Matt Maisel, Harrisburg's director of communications. "We want to see people from Lancaster, we want to see people from York, we want to see people from all throughout Cumberland County. Come to Harrisburg this weekend. Experience our city."

The festival will also feature Jazzfest, a UPMC live entertainment stage, a community glass mural project, Kidsfest, food trucks, specialty food vendors, and the HBG Flea.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 28 and 29, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 30.

Front Street will be closed to traffic starting Friday morning from Forster to Market Streets and will not open back up until Tuesday morning.