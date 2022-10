Kristin McMahon Pharm. D., MBA, owner and director, joined FOX43 on Oct. 21 to discuss the program and some upcoming events.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Challenge Island Central Pa. is the world's number one STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) program, and Kristin McMahon Pharm. D., MBA, owner and director, joined FOX43 on Oct. 21 to discuss the program and some upcoming events.

"This is where imagination meets engineering," she said.