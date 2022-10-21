Halloween events to enjoy this weekend in South Central Pa.

From Gettysburg to Lancaster County, there are so many Halloween events the family can enjoy, right in your backyard.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner, and South Central Pennsylvania has geared up for spooky season.

Here are three events to get yourself into the Halloween spirit this weekend:

Famous magician, David Caserta, will give guests a night of mind-blowing magic the whole family can enjoy. Caserta will show off his skills by having people levitating, disappearing, and re-appearing on stage, using state-of-the-art lighting and special effects.

Columbia Haunted Lantern Tour, Columbia, Lancaster County

Presented by Rivertown Theater Productions, brave guests can grab a lantern and walk downtown to Locust and Front Street in Columbia.

You can explore the town's historic buildings, neighborhoods, and townspeople from the past before arriving at the haunted grounds of a local cemetery to pay respects to Columbia's lingering spirits.

For more information about this year's theme, tickets, and schedule, click here.

Hallowsteam Kids Night Out

Halloween can be educational too! Challenger Island Pa. presents their learning event, which will provide kids skills and a love for all things "S.T.E.A.M" (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).

This event will provide Halloween-themed demonstrations the whole family can enjoy.