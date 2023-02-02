Groundhog Day 2023 | OK, we know what Phil said, but what about our local rodents' weather calls?

Octoraro Orphie, Mount Joy Minnie, MT Parker and Poor Richard are unanimous: An early spring is headed our way!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — By now, we're all aware that Punxsutawney Phil, that most-revered of weather-predicting groundhogs, made his call for six more weeks of winter at Pennsylvania's official Groundhog Day ceremony in Punxsutawney earlier today.

But what about the weather calls from central Pennsylvania's resident prognosticators?

With all due respect to Phil, their weather calls were nearly unanimous.

With the exception of one, every single central PA groundhog we consulted this morning is calling for an early spring.

Here's a roundup:

Octoraro Orphie

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield was on the scene at Kirkwood's Slumbering Groundhog Lodge for the weather call from the O.G. of central Pennsylvania groundhogs, Octoraro Orphie.

Orphie did not see his shadow, which means an early spring is on the way. (Sorry, Phil.)

Well…that’s one way to celebrate Groundhog Day!



I am in Lancaster County and the Slumbering Lodge’s groundhog, Octoraro Orphie, predicts…spring is right around the corner!@fox43 pic.twitter.com/Rpshz3VpPX — Tyler Hatfield (@tylerhatfieldtv) February 2, 2023

Mount Joy Minnie

The Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce reports that the Lancaster County borough's resident prognosticator, Mount Joy Minnie, predicted an early spring.

(Minnie also is leaning the Philadelphia Eagles' way for Super Bowl LVII. Go Birds.)

M.T. Parker

The official groundhog of Manheim Township in Lancaster County, M.T. Parker did not see his shadow this morning, and therefore predicts an early spring.

There was no word on Parker's Super Bowl preferences.

Myerstown Uni

Lebanon County's groundhog dissented with his Lancaster County brethren, predicting a longer winter by spotting his shadow during a ceremony in Myerstown early Thursday morning.

Poor Richard