'Greek Fest 2022' returns to Camp Hill for its 50th annual celebration

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral will be hosting the 50th annual Capital Region Greek Festival celebration this weekend, according to a press release.

This three-day festival will run from May 13 through May 15, and will feature "mouthwatering, homemade Greek cuisine and succulent, homemade pastries, tours of the ornate Cathedral, traditional Greek dancing, arts, crafts, groceries, and much more."

The event is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors, just as it has in years past.

“We want to welcome everyone, not just to the festival, but also into our beautiful Cathedral during their visit,” Rev. Fr. Michael Varvarelis said in a statement. “Our Cathedral tours will inspire you, the Orthodox Christian bookstore will educate you, the food and drink will entice you, and the hospitality will overwhelm you.”

Some of the food at the event will include roasted lamb shank that will "melt in your mouth," zesty Chicken Oreganato, and Moussaka and Pastitsio, which are considered to be some of the best comfort foods in the culture, according to event organizers. These dishes both include fried eggplant.

Some à la carte choices will include stuffed grape leaves, juicy meatballs, and fresh Greek salads, as well as favorites such as gyros and souvlaki.

Dessert wise, guests will be able to snack on baklava, a dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey, and so much more, also according to event organizers.

There will also be performances by the Olympic Flames Dance Troupe, which will "showcase colorful costumes, music, and traditional dances."

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to "worthy" endeavors in the Capital Region, according to the release.

“We use the money to give back to the community through the Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) which is the philanthropic arm of the Archdiocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in America,” current Philoptochos President Thana Ward said in a statement.



Parking will be available on-street as well as on the church’s property.