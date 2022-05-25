According to a press release, the 6th annual event will be taking place after a two-year hiatus on June 4 in the historic borough.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Glen Rock Arts & Brew Fest is back!

The mission of the Glen Rock Arts & Brew Fest is to showcase local and regional businesses and artisans, the release states. The event is designed to encourage community connectivity, and promote economic and cultural growth.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature over 60 vendors, entertainers, and activities. The event will occur rain or shine, is open to all ages, and general admission is free to the public, also according to the release.

The main stage will feature music all day long, and a dedicated Kids’ Zone will be located in the Enterprise parking lot along Water Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature free family fun activities such as face painting, interactive live demos, and classes, as well as a variety of crafts and games, the press release states.

The arts and crafts vendor booths will be located in front of the Arthur P. Hufnagel Public Library and will continue alongside the York County Heritage Rail Trail, over to Water Street, and into the areas around Ruins Hall.

Food will be located in the Glen Rock EMS parking lot.

The brew portion of the event will be presented by Ruins Hall and Crocodile Dog Marketing with beer tastings happening throughout the duration of the event. ID is required. Tickets for this portion of the festival can be purchased here.

Volunteers are still needed and will receive water, snacks, and a Glen Rock Arts & Brew Fest t-shirt. Volunteers can sign up here.

For more information on the event, a comprehensive list of vendors, breweries, and entertainment schedules, click here.