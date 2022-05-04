Give Local York, the biggest day of giving in York County, to return on May 6

Last year, the York community came together to raise $3.7 million, and this year, organizers are hoping to raise even more.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 6, 2021.

Give Local York, the biggest day of giving in York County, is scheduled to return on May 6, according to Give Local York's website.

On this day, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

According to the website, this is the fifth year in a row that 300 nonprofits are participating in the event. Last year, the York community came together to raise $3.7 million for these nonprofits, and this year, organizers are hoping to raise even more.

Some of the nonprofits participating include the Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society, Autism York, The Belmont Theatre, Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, Girls on the Run Capital Area, the White Rose Leadership Institute, the York County Food Bank, and the York Jewish Community Center.