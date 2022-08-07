Gettysburg Bike Week is back for its 21st year

This year's event will be held July 7 through July 10 at the All Star Family Events Complex.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg Bike Week is Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally, featuring great national music acts, historic riding, and more.

Organizers say Gettysburg Bike Week will have plenty of events that will keep you entertained. There will be live music, biker games, tattoos, and wet t-shirt contests, a Biker Build-Off, bike show, Parade of Chrome, and professional bar entertainment.

The storied rally features one of the largest vendor villages and swap meets, the Antique Bike Show, the Second Annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride, thrilling mini-bike racing, fun bike games, and a massive cornhole tournament.

Whether riders want to see historic battlegrounds or just hit the road for a great cruise, hundreds of miles of the best riding in the east surrounds Gettysburg.

Gettysburg Bike Week hours:

July 8, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 9, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fees and registration: