'Get Frosted' at Hummelstown's 9th annual Winter Fling

Those in Hummelstown can enjoy food trucks, live music and ice sculpture carving and more at the ninth annual Winter Fling, happening this Friday and Saturday.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — Hummelstown invites all to "Get Frosted" at their ninth annual Winter Fling this Friday and Saturday.

The festival encourages people to visit "the coolest town in central Pennsylvania."

Hummelstown's mayor, David Roeting, stopped by the FOX43 studio to spread excitement for the two-day event.

"The winter fling actually started about nine years ago when some volunteers got together in the doldrums of the winter and just wanted to have a party atmosphere and try to break up the winter," Roeting said.

Those in Hummelstown on Jan. 27 and 28 can enjoy food trucks, live music from Cold Spring Union, live ice sculpture carving, drinks and fun games.

"Friday night there are some food trucks, you'll see some festive adult beverages out there, and then there is a total different place for the children," Roeting said. "Children of all ages will find something to do there. There's a game truck, all kinds of make-your-own smores, free hot chocolate and the list just goes on and on from there."

The Fling kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday in the town square. A portion of West Main Street will be closed off for revelers. The festivities continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nye Elementary School with activities centering around kids.

Kid-centric activities include crafts, bounce houses, face painting, horse drawn carriage rides, a magician's performance, a balloon artist and more.

"[The winter] just drags on forever and ever," Roeting said. "This is absolutely just a good break to come out, get together with your friends and neighbors, meet some people that you've never met before, make new friends and just have a good time."