Free car seat check-ups offered in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's National Child Passenger Safety Week and local officials are doing their part to bring awareness to families.

Certified child passenger safety technicians from the Center for Traffic Safety and Safe Kids York County are holding several child safety seat demonstrations through Sept. 24.

The campaign is dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible.

This year's theme is "The Road to Safety," parents and caregivers can attend one of the free car seat check-up events planned during the week. Also attending the events will be certified technicians to answer questions and help caregivers with the proper use and installation of safety seats.

Officials say it's important for families to be able to ask questions and be given instruction on the proper use and installation of car seats.

"When it comes to correctly using a car seat, do not think you know for sure that a child is secure in their car seat, booster seat, or seat belt that is right for their age and size," said Missy Sweitzer with the Center for Traffic Safety.

In Pennsylvania, the driver is responsible for securing children in the appropriate child restraint system. Children from birth through four years old must be secured in an approved child safety seat anywhere in the vehicle.

A child younger than two years of age must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until they outgrow the maximum weight and height limits designated by the car seat manufacturer. Children ages four through eight must be in a booster seat and secured with a lap and shoulder belt in the vehicle.

The group will hold two more York County events within the coming week. The first event will be Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Giant Food Store in Dillsburg. The second event will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Morning Sun Marketplace in Thomasville.

Additionally, Target is hosting a car seat trade-in through Sept. 24.