Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

Just because the leavings are thinning, doesn't mean your wallet has to.

Here's your list of weekly free activities that allow you to have fun without spending a dime.

Adams County

Teen Dance Sessions

Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Harbaugh-Thomas Library, Biglerville

Sophia Gray, an instructor with TCC Choreography, will be teaching free dance and choreography classes on Thursdays at the library. Teens ages 12 through 18 are invited to come learn hip-hop, jazz, and ballet styles. You must register ahead of time as space is limited. Click here to learn more.

New Oxford Harvest Hunt

Oct. 9, 2021 through Oct. 25

New Oxford, Pa.

Spend October hunting for hidden leaves at different local businesses throughout New Oxford (the more leaves the better chance of a prize!) The full details are available in the official event booklet which can be found here (as soon as it is uploaded.) Get ready to go hunting!

Fall Family Day at Spangler

Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

George Spangler Farm and Field Hospital

This celebration will be the last chance visitors have to see the farm this year. The day is spent learning more about the history of the site and exploring the picturesque farm. You can find more information here.

Cumberland County

Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest

Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, until 5 p.m.

Adams-Ricci Park, Enola

If you love pumpkins, or just know how to have a good time, check out this festival. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music, dance and martial art displays, and plenty of fun for the kids. You can check out all the highlights (and find out how to score free parking) here.

Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade

Oct. 12, beginning at 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg, Pa.

The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce is throwing a spooky parade this week! Make sure you click here to find out how to see the festivities as they haunt the town.

Dauphin County

Riverfront Park

Anytime

If you are looking to make the most of the end of the warm weather, then Riverfront Park is the right destination. There are sculptures to enjoy, workout equipment to check out, and beautiful views of the river for miles. You can find a parking guide to best reach this destination here.

Franklin County

Live Music Friday! Across the Pond

Oct. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Main Street Park, Waynesboro

Listen to the Celtic group "Across the Pond" while enjoying the park and relaxing in an arm chair or on a blanket. Plus, you can bring your own food or get takeout from one of the nearby eateries. You can find details for this event here.

Juniata County

Vendor/Flea Market

Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.

Juniata Saddle Club, Oakland Mills

Over 35 vendors plan to turn out for this awesome morning of shopping and enjoying wares. You can find more details on the Juniata Saddle Club Facebook page here.

Lancaster County

Manor Market

Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Manor Market, Millersville

The second Sunday of the month you can pop over to the Manor Market for delicious shopping, creative wares, and to hear local musicians. The Market is on the corner of Manor and Leamen Avenues in Millersville. You can find more information here.

Terre Hill Days

Oct. 9, 202, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

210 Lancaster Avenue, Terre Hill

A giant corn play pit, a bounce house and other inflatables, and hay rides are all free for the kids at this event. Plus, there will be plenty of shopping and food for the adults to check out. The scheduled events can be found here.

Lebanon County

Fall Craft and Vendor Show

Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tulpehocken Manor, Myerstown

This fun event is sponsored by Operation Paws For Home. Not only can you shop around and enjoy the day with your friends and families, but you also will have the opportunity to meet some pups looking for a home. You can find all the sweet details here.

Mifflin County

Tea and Tarot Tuesday

Oct. 12, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Metaphysics A Spirited Place, Lewistown

If you read tarot cards, or are interested in fine-tuning your still-budding techniques, feel free to stop by for reader-to-reader discussions with the group. You can find the details on what to expect here.

Perry County

Creative Community Day at Tuscarora Records

Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuscarora Records, Landisburg

Support local artists by having fun. Head on over to shop local, see some neat art, and listen to some fantastic musicians. Plus, there will be plenty to learn about what Tuscarora Records has to offer. You can find the Facebook event page here.

York County

Walk the Rail Trail

Anytime

York, Pa.