Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from April 29.
Just because the leavings are thinning, doesn't mean your wallet has to.
Here's your list of weekly free activities that allow you to have fun without spending a dime.
Adams County
Teen Dance Sessions
Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Harbaugh-Thomas Library, Biglerville
Sophia Gray, an instructor with TCC Choreography, will be teaching free dance and choreography classes on Thursdays at the library. Teens ages 12 through 18 are invited to come learn hip-hop, jazz, and ballet styles. You must register ahead of time as space is limited. Click here to learn more.
New Oxford Harvest Hunt
Oct. 9, 2021 through Oct. 25
New Oxford, Pa.
Spend October hunting for hidden leaves at different local businesses throughout New Oxford (the more leaves the better chance of a prize!) The full details are available in the official event booklet which can be found here (as soon as it is uploaded.) Get ready to go hunting!
Fall Family Day at Spangler
Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
George Spangler Farm and Field Hospital
This celebration will be the last chance visitors have to see the farm this year. The day is spent learning more about the history of the site and exploring the picturesque farm. You can find more information here.
Cumberland County
Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest
Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, until 5 p.m.
Adams-Ricci Park, Enola
If you love pumpkins, or just know how to have a good time, check out this festival. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music, dance and martial art displays, and plenty of fun for the kids. You can check out all the highlights (and find out how to score free parking) here.
Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade
Oct. 12, beginning at 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg, Pa.
The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce is throwing a spooky parade this week! Make sure you click here to find out how to see the festivities as they haunt the town.
Dauphin County
Riverfront Park
Anytime
If you are looking to make the most of the end of the warm weather, then Riverfront Park is the right destination. There are sculptures to enjoy, workout equipment to check out, and beautiful views of the river for miles. You can find a parking guide to best reach this destination here.
Franklin County
Live Music Friday! Across the Pond
Oct. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Main Street Park, Waynesboro
Listen to the Celtic group "Across the Pond" while enjoying the park and relaxing in an arm chair or on a blanket. Plus, you can bring your own food or get takeout from one of the nearby eateries. You can find details for this event here.
Juniata County
Vendor/Flea Market
Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
Juniata Saddle Club, Oakland Mills
Over 35 vendors plan to turn out for this awesome morning of shopping and enjoying wares. You can find more details on the Juniata Saddle Club Facebook page here.
Lancaster County
Manor Market
Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Manor Market, Millersville
The second Sunday of the month you can pop over to the Manor Market for delicious shopping, creative wares, and to hear local musicians. The Market is on the corner of Manor and Leamen Avenues in Millersville. You can find more information here.
Terre Hill Days
Oct. 9, 202, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
210 Lancaster Avenue, Terre Hill
A giant corn play pit, a bounce house and other inflatables, and hay rides are all free for the kids at this event. Plus, there will be plenty of shopping and food for the adults to check out. The scheduled events can be found here.
Lebanon County
Fall Craft and Vendor Show
Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tulpehocken Manor, Myerstown
This fun event is sponsored by Operation Paws For Home. Not only can you shop around and enjoy the day with your friends and families, but you also will have the opportunity to meet some pups looking for a home. You can find all the sweet details here.
Mifflin County
Tea and Tarot Tuesday
Oct. 12, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Metaphysics A Spirited Place, Lewistown
If you read tarot cards, or are interested in fine-tuning your still-budding techniques, feel free to stop by for reader-to-reader discussions with the group. You can find the details on what to expect here.
Perry County
Creative Community Day at Tuscarora Records
Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuscarora Records, Landisburg
Support local artists by having fun. Head on over to shop local, see some neat art, and listen to some fantastic musicians. Plus, there will be plenty to learn about what Tuscarora Records has to offer. You can find the Facebook event page here.
York County
Walk the Rail Trail
Anytime
York, Pa.
Take your time or walk this 30-mile trail in a day. Either way you will see beautiful views (especially as the leaves change), historic sites, and plenty of the city as you make the trek. You can find a map of the trail by clicking here.