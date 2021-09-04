Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

Your weekly activities list is here with new events that won't break the bank.

Here are some of the activities coming up in our area that do not require you to bring a wallet:

Adams County

Family Day at Spangler Farm

Sept. 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

George Spangler Farm and Field Hospital, Gettysburg

This is the event to be at if you like history. Living historians will be bringing you back in time for this event. Head here to see all the fun activities you can get involved with.

Labor Day Free 5k Run and Walk

Sept. 6, 2021 at 7:30 a.m.

95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg

Get a healthy start with this Labor Day 5k walk and run beginning at the Wyndham Gateway Hotel. All children participating under age 12 must have an adult with them but will receive a medal upon completion. You can find the event information on Facebook here.

Senior Centers Carnival Event

Sept. 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Berlin Senior Center, East Berlin

Six of the local Adams County Senior Centers are hosting a carnival with food trucks, live music, and vendors. There will also be representatives from local service providers for adults aged 60 and older. You can find the information for this lively event here.

Cumberland County

Friends of Kings Gap Music on the Mountain

Sept. 5, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, Carlisle

Head to the mansion lawn for an afternoon of Celtic music and dancing. Fire in the Glen and the Celtic Martins will both be performing. Just don’t forget your blankets and chairs for comfort! Click here to see the Facebook page.

Bubbler Fountain Festival

Sept. 5, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

534 Park Drive, Boiling Springs

Get ready for the Kid Zone! There will be bounce houses, balloon artists, and safety and educational programming. The Steve Morrison Band will be performing live at the event. You can see a list of times and activities here.

Labor Day Fireworks

Sept. 5, 2021 around 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs High School, Boiling Springs

Head back to High School for this fun firework show beginning at dusk to celebrate the holiday. You can find more about the event here.

Dauphin County

21+ Disco Fever Live

Sept. 4, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Vineyard at Hershey, Middletown

The patio stage will be open and ready for you to boogie this weekend. Disco Fever will be performing 70s music live at the vineyard. You can find the event page for more details here.

Franklin County

Food Truck Friday at Main Street Park

Sept. 3, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Main Street Park, Waynesboro

Every Friday you can catch some delicious food trucks for your lunch and listen to live music while you snack. You can find the event details here.

“SOAR” Bird Walks with The Institute

Sept. 4, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Caledonia State Park

Each month you can join a bird walk at a different location throughout your area to see what feathered friends you have locally. Please check here for information about the event, including COVID-19 safety regulations.

Juniata County

Juniata County Fair

Sept. 4, 2021 through Sept. 11, 2021

308 West Eight Street, Port Royal

Parking in the field is free, admission is free, and rides are only $1 on Opening Day. Every other day, parking is still free, and admission is still free. No matter what day you go, you are sure to have a great time. Check here for details about what fun events to expect on each day.

Lancaster County

Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show

Sept. 4, 2021 through Sept. 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Roots Market, Manheim

Stop by for over 200 Juried Artists and Craft Persons displaying their best work. Plus, there will be plenty of delicious food for purchase as well as live jazz music entertainment by the group “Over Easy.” You can find all the details here. They also have a Facebook page here.

Annual Ice Cream Social

Sept. 5, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lititz Historical Foundation, Lititz

Stop by the Mary Oehme Gardens for an evening of free ice cream and live music. What is better than that? You can find the event information here.

Lebanon County

Books & Bocce

Sept. 7, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Myerstown

Join this adult group in reading “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult and discussing the book over a casual game of bocce. Just stop by the library to pick the book up and then head over to the courts. You can find all the details here.

Mifflin County

“Thousand Steps” Trail

Anytime

Take advantage of the end of summer by heading out onto this trail for the amazing views. The steps will take you half way up the mountain, and you can find all the details about how to prepare for the venture here. Plus, in a few weeks when the leaves start to change, you can do it all over again for a completely different experience.

Perry County

Scents, Dinosaurs, Food, Fun

Sept. 4, 2021

Landisburg



A local Scentsy consultant is hosting a dinosaur themed party for the kids, and a smell-fest for the adults. There will be a fossil dig for any children in attendance, as well as Scentsy products for sale for the adults. Plus, picnic style food and s’mores! You can find the event on Facebook here, and RSVPs are necessary for the full address.

York County

What the Food Trucks

Sept. 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Penn Park, York