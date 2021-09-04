Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 2016.
Your weekly activities list is here with new events that won't break the bank.
Here are some of the activities coming up in our area that do not require you to bring a wallet:
Adams County
Family Day at Spangler Farm
Sept. 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
George Spangler Farm and Field Hospital, Gettysburg
This is the event to be at if you like history. Living historians will be bringing you back in time for this event. Head here to see all the fun activities you can get involved with.
Labor Day Free 5k Run and Walk
Sept. 6, 2021 at 7:30 a.m.
95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg
Get a healthy start with this Labor Day 5k walk and run beginning at the Wyndham Gateway Hotel. All children participating under age 12 must have an adult with them but will receive a medal upon completion. You can find the event information on Facebook here.
Senior Centers Carnival Event
Sept. 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
East Berlin Senior Center, East Berlin
Six of the local Adams County Senior Centers are hosting a carnival with food trucks, live music, and vendors. There will also be representatives from local service providers for adults aged 60 and older. You can find the information for this lively event here.
Cumberland County
Friends of Kings Gap Music on the Mountain
Sept. 5, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, Carlisle
Head to the mansion lawn for an afternoon of Celtic music and dancing. Fire in the Glen and the Celtic Martins will both be performing. Just don’t forget your blankets and chairs for comfort! Click here to see the Facebook page.
Bubbler Fountain Festival
Sept. 5, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
534 Park Drive, Boiling Springs
Get ready for the Kid Zone! There will be bounce houses, balloon artists, and safety and educational programming. The Steve Morrison Band will be performing live at the event. You can see a list of times and activities here.
Labor Day Fireworks
Sept. 5, 2021 around 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs High School, Boiling Springs
Head back to High School for this fun firework show beginning at dusk to celebrate the holiday. You can find more about the event here.
Dauphin County
21+ Disco Fever Live
Sept. 4, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Vineyard at Hershey, Middletown
The patio stage will be open and ready for you to boogie this weekend. Disco Fever will be performing 70s music live at the vineyard. You can find the event page for more details here.
Franklin County
Food Truck Friday at Main Street Park
Sept. 3, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main Street Park, Waynesboro
Every Friday you can catch some delicious food trucks for your lunch and listen to live music while you snack. You can find the event details here.
“SOAR” Bird Walks with The Institute
Sept. 4, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Caledonia State Park
Each month you can join a bird walk at a different location throughout your area to see what feathered friends you have locally. Please check here for information about the event, including COVID-19 safety regulations.
Juniata County
Juniata County Fair
Sept. 4, 2021 through Sept. 11, 2021
308 West Eight Street, Port Royal
Parking in the field is free, admission is free, and rides are only $1 on Opening Day. Every other day, parking is still free, and admission is still free. No matter what day you go, you are sure to have a great time. Check here for details about what fun events to expect on each day.
Lancaster County
Heart of Lancaster Arts and Crafts Show
Sept. 4, 2021 through Sept. 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Roots Market, Manheim
Stop by for over 200 Juried Artists and Craft Persons displaying their best work. Plus, there will be plenty of delicious food for purchase as well as live jazz music entertainment by the group “Over Easy.” You can find all the details here. They also have a Facebook page here.
Annual Ice Cream Social
Sept. 5, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lititz Historical Foundation, Lititz
Stop by the Mary Oehme Gardens for an evening of free ice cream and live music. What is better than that? You can find the event information here.
Lebanon County
Books & Bocce
Sept. 7, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Myerstown
Join this adult group in reading “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult and discussing the book over a casual game of bocce. Just stop by the library to pick the book up and then head over to the courts. You can find all the details here.
Mifflin County
“Thousand Steps” Trail
Anytime
40.41680°N / 77.8994°W, Jack’s Mountain
Take advantage of the end of summer by heading out onto this trail for the amazing views. The steps will take you half way up the mountain, and you can find all the details about how to prepare for the venture here. Plus, in a few weeks when the leaves start to change, you can do it all over again for a completely different experience.
Perry County
Scents, Dinosaurs, Food, Fun
Sept. 4, 2021
Landisburg
A local Scentsy consultant is hosting a dinosaur themed party for the kids, and a smell-fest for the adults. There will be a fossil dig for any children in attendance, as well as Scentsy products for sale for the adults. Plus, picnic style food and s’mores! You can find the event on Facebook here, and RSVPs are necessary for the full address.
York County
What the Food Trucks
Sept. 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Penn Park, York
Spend an afternoon at this gigantic block party. The entire park will be closed and filled with food and vendors. Plus, there will be live music to entertain while you enjoy the day. You can find more details on what to expect here.