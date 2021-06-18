Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

Your weekly activity companion is back with new events in South Central Pennsylvania.

Here is some of the free fun that can be had in your neighborhood this week:

Adams County

Tiny Art for Teens

Tues., June 22, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Adams County Library

Stop by the library to pick up your kit containing a tiny easel, paints, and a brush and then head on home to your computer. Log in, and then head to the @AdamsCountyLibrary YouTube channel for a follow-along video on how to create a seahorse painting. You can find the information here.

Sunday Music at the Farm Winery

Sun., June 20, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Terrace Bistro at Adams County Winery, Orrtanna

Stop by the farm for free live music with the option to purchase wine, beer, slushies, and some classic wood-fired pizza. You can find the details here.

Cumberland County

Shippensburg Bloom Festival

Sat., June 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

33 W Orange Street, Shippensburg

Stop by this summertime festival for a day of crafts, vendors, plant sales, local produce, activities for your kids, and more. You can see who is coming and what to expect by clicking here.

Teen (13-17) Travel Take & Make

Mon., June 21, 2021 to Sat., June 19, 2021

At-Home Event Sponsored by New Cumberland Library

Register here to pick up a kit filled with activities designed to get kids thinking about their next big adventure. The kit includes items like a mason jar aquarium DIY project, embroidery project, keychain crafts, and book accessories.

Dauphin County

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit

Friday, June 18, 2021

Jonestown Road Mission BBQ, Harrisburg

Stop by the mobile exhibit as it stops by Harrisburg! There will be interactive elements, as well as short films and stories. You can find out more by clicking here (and staying on fox43.com) or here.

Women's Expo

Sat., June 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg

The goal of this annual expo is to allow women of any age to feel comfortable learning about new products and services for their families or their own needs. Spend a day trying new things with women just like you! Find out more here.

Steelton Police K9 Car Show & Chicken BBQ

Sat., June 19, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cibort Park, Steelton

Spend an afternoon lounging in the grassy lawns near the park pavilion and checking out local cars. You only need to bring your wallet if you want a chicken dinner, or to enter your own car in the show! Find all the details about this fundraiser here.

Harrisburg Mural Festival

Sun., June 20, 2021, anytime

Allison Hill, Harrisburg

The 20 large planters being painted by local artists are expected to be complete by June 20 for the public to tour in the neighborhood. It marks the start of the summer-long Mural Festival hosted by Sprocket Mural Works. You can find out more about the mural project here.

Franklin County

We are One

Sun., June 20, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Warner’s Soda Shoppe, Waynesboro

Stop by Warner’s Soda Shoppe to celebrate a year of them being in business. The event is intended to promote unity in the community and will include vendors and other activities. You can find more, and expect more to be released closer to the date, here.

Raising Moxie Live Music

Sat., June 19, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

GearHouse Brewing Co., Chambersburg

Grab a blanket, a spot on the lawn, and, if you feel like spending a little cash, treat yourself to a beer (or food!) as you listen to live music outdoors with friends and family. Raising Moxie will be performing covers of your favorite songs— some that will get you up dancing and singing, and others that will help you relax in the sun. Find out more here.

Juniata County

Summer Sorting Series

Sat., June 19, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Horse Valley Ranch, East Waterford

Stop by to watch the horse competition and learn a little bit about how to sort from the stands. You can find out more here.

Lancaster County

Juneteenth Caravan Parade

Sat., June 19, 2021 at 12 p.m.

Thaddeus Steven College S Broad Street Parking Lot, Lancaster

Either join the parade by lining your car up (window paint and all!) at the parking lot or step outside your house to view the car train passing by! This event is to kick off Juneteenth celebrations happening later in the city. You can find more information and register by clicking here.

Music Friday in Lancaster City

Fri., June 18, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

120 North Duke Street, Lancaster

Every third Friday of the month you can find live music being performed in downtown Lancaster and this Friday is no different! Find details of the event here.

Mayor’s Neighborhood Week

June 21, 2021 to June 25, 2021

Lancaster City

This week is meant to celebrate the neighborhoods in Lancaster City by hosting small meetings in each area where residents can hear from Mayor Sorace and other City Leaders. To go hand-in-hand with the meetings there will also be public bike tours, coffee with a cop chances, and a pop-up safety event. You can find all the times and locations for each event here.

Lebanon County

The Celtic Martins

Sun., June 20, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Coleman’s Park Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheatre, Lebanon

See a local family group perform Irish and American fiddle songs, with Irish step dance routines accompanying. Admission is free but Music In The Park will be accepting donations. You can find out more here.

Shining Light Planning Meeting 2021

Mon., June 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Freedom Avenue United Methodist Church, Burnham

If you are interested in helping to light up Kish Park in December stop by this meeting to discuss the plans. You can volunteer, sponsor, or get a group together to “adopt” a section of the park. Click here to find out more information about this planning session.

Perry County

Fun Show

Fri., June 18, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Bloomfield Stables of PC, New Bloomfield

If you are not riding, it is free to cheer the competitors on during the 50 yard dash, pole bending, barrels, flag races, ping pong fishing, and so many more creative competitions. Find out more here.

Start ‘O Summer

Sat., June 19, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Former Home of Riverbend Hop Farm and Brewery, Newport

Stop by for some live music from The Townies and Alan Combs II while you enjoy a selection of food trucks, breweries, and local artisans. You can find all the details here.

York County

Southern York County Juneteenth Observance

Fri., June 18, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Dallastown

The church will be holding an observance of the historic Juneteenth, which takes place the following day on June 19. Click here for updates about speakers.

Celebrating Junteenth

Sat., June 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Historical Society Museum, York

The History Center will be celebrating the holiday with a presentation of two exhibits that have been designed to showcase African American achievements in York County. You can find more information about the history, exhibits and event here.

Public Radio Astronomy, Solar Observing and Weather, and Telescope Clinic at Astronomical Society

Sat., June 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a breakout telescope clinic from 1 p.m. to 2p.m.

Rudy County Park, York

Learn all about radio astronomy along with what invisible phenomena radio astronomy allows us to study. Plus, stop by the hour-long session on how to properly use your at-home telescope. Feel free to ask questions and learn about the York County Astronomical Society. Click here for extra information.

2021 Made in America Event

Mon., June 14, 2021 to Sun., June 20, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online or In-Person Options

Whether you are more comfortable participating from your couch, or you want to get back out into shops and stores, this event has a program for you. Local shops will be showing off how they do what they do, offering samples and unique experiences, and allowing you to get a little hands-on. Click here to see the participating vendors and their plans for the big day or click here for the Facebook page which promises live videos the day of. Unless otherwise noted by the individual vendor on the yorkpa.org site, these events are free.

York County BBQ Festival and Street Fair

Fri., June 18, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sat., June 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

5 Pendyrus Street, Delta