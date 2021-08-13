Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 7.

Your weekly activity companion is back with new events in your area that will let you save some cash.

Here are some of the activities to take a look at this week:

Adams County

New Oxford’s 65th Annual Market on the Square

Aug. 14, 2021, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Center Square, New Oxford

Head downtown for a morning filled with vendors and delicious local food. This year there will also be a farmer’s market and live entertainment. You can find all the details about this annual event here.

31st Annual Peach Fest

Aug. 14, 2021 to Aug. 15, 2021, 12 p.m.

Hollabaugh Bros., Home Market, Biglerville

The market will be filled with everything peach this weekend. Plus, there will be other local vendors to check out (pickles, anyone?). You can discover what to expect at this sweet event here.

Kolodner Quartet Performance

Aug. 15, 2021, 4 p.m.

Optimist Ampitheater at Gettysburg Recreation Park

Head to the park to see a popular roots group return to perform with Music, Gettysburg! This four-person band is sure to delight you for an evening outdoors. You can see more information here.

Cumberland County

New Cumberland Summer Cruise-In Car and Cycle Show

Aug. 14, 2021, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Cumberland Borough Park

Get ready to celebrate all makes, models, and years of vehicles at this event. Plus, you can expect good food and vendors to complete the show. You can find their Facebook page here with the details (including information on a Sunday rain date).

Join the Herd Open House

Aug. 14, 2021, 4 p.m.

West Shore Elks Lodge #2257, Camp Hill

Not only will there be food trucks (and a pig roast), a drug dog demonstration, and face painting, but there will also be music and dancing starting at 6 p.m. Check out the Facebook page here for all the upcoming goodies.

Dauphin County

An Evening of Broadway Cabaret with Open Stage of Harrisburg

Aug. 13, 2021, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Hunter Park Centennial Barn, Harrisburg

Pack up your blankets and chairs and get ready for yet another evening spent on the lawn at Fort Hunter Park. This week, there will be Broadway Cabaret on the stage. If you come as early as 5 p.m. there will be Penn State Ice Cream available for purchase from Sarah’s Creamery. You can find out more here.

Franklin County

Juggler Yoder Comedy Show

Aug. 14, 2021, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg Mennonite Church, Chambersburg

This event will have plenty of family-friendly comedy (as well as knives and fire!). Bring your friends and family and settle in for an evening of juggling. You can find the event listed here.

Juniata County

Walk Across the Juniata River

Anytime

Conquer the bridge that connects Bridge Street in Downtown Mifflintown and Main Street in Mifflin for great views of the river. Of course, the amazing photo opportunities of the nature (and yourself and loved ones!) are just a bonus.

Lancaster County

Final Food Truck Friday/Summer Music Series

Aug. 13, 2021, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Shops at Rockvale, Lancaster

This lively event will have its final blow out this weekend and you may want to be there. There will be live music by Tyler Short, Ben Beiler, and Garrett Shultz as well as plenty of food trucks to visit. You can find the details here.

An Evening of Music at the Lititz Historical Foundation

Aug. 15, 2021 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lititz Historical Foundation Mary Oehme Gardens

Soak in the gardens on Sunday evening while you also soak in the sounds of R&B Dance Music from the band Party of Five. Make sure you bring comfortable seating or blankets. You can find more information here.

Lebanon County

Historic Old Annville Day – Writing a New Chapter with the Annville Free Library

Aug. 14, 2021, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Downtown Annville, Lebanon

West Main Street will be closing down for the day to allow for this annual street fair to take place. This year, you can expect over 150 vendors as well as two stages for live music performances. All of the details can be found here.

23rd Annual Car and Motorcycle Show

Aug. 15, 2021, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Historic Downtown Lebanon

The Car and Motorcycle Show will be happening once again this year, and you are invited. There will plenty of fun automobiles to check out, along with a live band, food trucks, and games for the kids. You can find the information (along with a registration form if you want to enter a vehicle!) here.

Monday’s Market: Back to School Family Fun Night

Aug. 16, 2021, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lebanon YMCA Train Depot, Lebanon

This evening will be filled with games for the whole family, as well as music and snacks. Plus, there will be a backpack distribution station for local students in need. You can find the event Facebook page here.

Mifflin County

Mifflin County’s Trail of History

Anytime

Monument Square and the Lincoln Stone, Lewistown

Go back in time to learn about the history of Mifflin County by visiting Monument Square and checking out the Lincoln Stone. You can find a document to print out and take with you (or read from your phone!) with background on this area by clicking here.

Perry County

Visit the Old Sled Works

Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

722 North Market Street, Duncannon

Stop in at this Antique and Craft Market for an afternoon going back-in-time. If you bring a few pennies, you may even be able to find some penny arcade games still working. You can find more about his fun spot on their website here.

York County

Friday Night Tea and a Talk

Aug. 13, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Symmetry Holistic Collective, York

Drink a warm cup of tea and learn skills, or hear stories, from people in your community. This event is free, but they will be accepting donations. It is also asked that you pre-register, and you can do so here. For a quick look at the details feel free to check here.

Peach Festival and Craft Show

Aug. 14, 2021, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Paulus Mt. Airy Orchards, Dillsburg

There will be over 70 local artisans with wares for you to browse, as well as live music to enjoy the day. There will be a pancake breakfast, Pick-Your-Own Berries, PlayLand for the kids, and peach sundaes for a cost as well (if you decide to bring a few dollars). You can find all the details here.

Tuned into York, Free Concert

Aug. 14, 2021, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

North Newberry Street and Parkway Boulevard, York