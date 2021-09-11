Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 28.

Are you ready for another week of free events and activities happening in your area?

Here are some of the activities happening this week that won't break the bank:

Adams County

Music Together Demonstration Class

Sept. 11, 2021 at 10:15 a.m.

Adams County Arts Council, Gettysburg

Bring your child, ages birth through four-years-old, for a morning of singing, instrument exploration and more. This demonstration class is designed to show you what to expect if you enroll in their 10-week-session courses. You can find out more about this free class on the Adams County Arts Council website here.

Cider Event

Sept. 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McDannell’s Fruit Farm and Market, Biglerville

Learn old-time fresh cider pressing techniques by doing it yourself! Or just enjoy a day at the farm without manual labor. You can find all the details for this cider-themed day by clicking here.

Cumberland County

Never Forget: A Patriotic Car Show, Craft Fair, and Thank You Event

Sept. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zimmerman’s Automotive Tire Pros, Mechanicsburg

Enjoy a day of fun meeting first responders and thanking them for their work. Plus, while you do that, you can view a car show, shop over 20 local craft vendors, and dine at some neat food trucks. You can find all the information you need to plan your day here.

Dauphin County

2021 Harrisburg Jazz Walk

Sept. 10, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Locations across Midtown, Harrisburg

Stop by the 13 different participating locations, or just stick to one, and enjoy all the different sounds, flavors, and views the city has to offer. There will be a variety of local jazz musicians spread throughout to keep your Friday evening lively. You can find what to expect by visiting the website here.

Winestock Festival 2021

Sept. 12, 2021 to Sep. 12, 2021

SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg

Head to this 3-day-long 60s and 70s focused music fest for tons of activities and groovy tunes. You can find a whole list of what to expect on their Facebook page here.

West Hanover Community Festival

Sept. 15, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Houck Manor Park and West Hanover Community Center, Harrisburg

Join the community for an afternoon of all the fun you can imagine (a rock climbing wall, an inflatable village, prize wheels, caricatures, and so much more!) You can find the flyer with the whole list of activities here.

Franklin County

Bringing Colonial History to Life

Sept. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Conococheague Institute, Mercersburg

Every Saturday there are multiple programs available to help bring history to life. You can learn about the kitchen garden on the frontier, what living in a log home was like, how seasons influenced what people ate, and so much more (including 18th-century fashion tips!). You can find a list of all programming available here. This event is free, but donations will be accepted.

Juniata County

Get Ready for Goose Day!

Anytime

Online Event

Check here to learn all about Goose Day, which happens annually on Sept. 29. You can learn more about the history, or download activities to do at home. Plus, you can brush up on your art skills and learn how to crochet or draw your very own goose.

Lancaster County

Mountville Fire Company Number 1 Outdoor Community Event

Sept. 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountville Business Center, Mountville

The Fire Company will be hosting a fun day of live patriotic music and plenty of games for the whole family. Plus, there will be food trucks and a beverage garden. Any money you do choose to spend will help raise funds for Mountville Fire Company Number 1. You can find more details here.

Lebanon County

In the Mix Macaroons

Sept. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schoolhouse Antiques, Lebanon

The shop is having a pop-up event where you can meet a local woman who specializes in creating delicious macaroons. Plus, the shop itself has tons of goodies to check out. You can find more information about what to expect here.

Mifflin County

Rothrock Community Fair

Sept. 16, 2021 to Sept. 18, 2021

Rothrock Playground, McVeytown

End this week of free fun by going to the fair! The event itself is free but parking does cost $2. You can see plenty of local artisans and participate in tons of activities. Find out what to expect here.

Perry County

9/11 Memorial Observance

Sept. 11, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

301 Mulberry Street, Newport

Join the Newport Fire Company in remembering Sept. 11, 2001. There will be equipment on display as well as a program at the firehouse at 2 p.m. You can see more information here.

York County

Healing Field

Sept. 10, 2021 to Sept. 17, 2021

West Manheim Elementary School, Hanover

To pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, 3,000 flags will be displayed on the lawn at West Manheim Elementary School. There will also be special presentations throughout the week to honor the lives lost. You can find the details about this memorial event here.

The York County Astronomical Society

Sept. 11, 2021 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

John C. Rudy County Park, York

Spend an evening beneath the stars, or rather, with a screened astronomical presentation. Afterwards, you can view the sky through the telescope at the observatory. The event is free, but donations are always accepted. You can find out more about the group here.

September Makers Market

Sept. 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3440 Admire Road, Dover