Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019.
Your weekly activity companion is back with new events in South Central Pennsylvania.
Here are some of the free fun that can be had in your neighborhood this week:
Adams County
Tractober 2021 at The Farm Market
Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
D & S Produce, York Springs
Stop by the Farm Market for great local shopping, and to see tractors and farm equipment on display. Plus, if you do remember your wallet, the ice cream stand will be open. You can find the event information here.
Cumberland County
Campfire/Fire Side Chat
Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Shippensburg Historical Society, Shippensburg
Sit around the fireside as historian and author Scott Mingus talks about the Cumberland Valley Railroad as it was during the Civil War. You can find the Facebook event here.
Fall Family Fun Fest
Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shippensburg Township Community Park, Shippensburg
Celebrate the changing of the seasons with complimentary coffee, tea, and hot chocolate as you shop the artisan market, play games, and enjoy delicious food trucks in the park. You can find a list of vendors along with more information here.
19th Annual Fall Festival
Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stony Ridge Park, Carlisle
Celebrate fall with live music, vendors, and a BMX Bike Stunt Show. Admission is free, a donation is encouraged for parking. You can find all this information and more by clicking here.
Dauphin County
Oktoberfest!
Oct. 1, through Oct. 3, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg
Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Vineyard with different activities every day. Plus, there will be the daily events such as live music, German-inspired food trucks, and, of course, wine. You can find everything you need to know here.
Autumn Park Festival
Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Conewago Township Building, Elizabethtown
The seasons are changing, and Dauphin County is celebrating. There will be live music, juggling entertainment, a kid’s zone, games, food, and plenty of fun. You can find more information on their Facebook page here.
Franklin County
Oktoberfest!
Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GearHouse Brewing Co., Chambersburg
GearHouse is bringing back the events this year to celebrate Oktoberfest. There will be an award for best dressed, as well as a stein race, keg rolling competition, and a stein holding competition. The day is free but there will be alcohol as well as Oktoberfest themed food for purchase. You can find what to expect here.
Fort Loudon Fall Food Truck Festival
Oct. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fort Loudon Community Center, Fort Loudon
Treat yourself to some delicious food while enjoying the outdoors. There will be music, games of chance and skill, a car show, and plenty more to keep you busy while you munch. You can find the event details here.
Juniata County
Self-Guided Walking Tour of Historic Lewistown
Anytime
Downtown Lewistown
If you want to explore the area, learn some history, and see the beginning of the leaves change, then this may be the way to do it. This self-guided walking tour can be completed whenever it is convenient for you, and it provides background on the landmarks it takes you to see. You can download the tour here.
Lancaster County
Lititz Artisan’s Porch Walk
Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lititz Spings Park, Lititz
Normally this event takes place on private porches and lawns throughout the heart of downtown Lititz. This year, however, local artisans will be taking over the park instead for you to shop their wares while enjoying the historic downtown. The event information can be found here.
Hanging with Heroes
Oct. 2, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Fuhrman Park, Lancaster
Head to the park to meet with local police, fire, military, and medical heroes. There will be games and activities to break the ice as well as food and prizes. More information is available here.
Family Fest
Oct. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Snyder Community Park, Ephrata
Join the Ephrata Community Church in a celebration with the local community. There will be food, games, and activities and games for the kids. The Facebook event has more details here.
Lebanon County
Fall Open House
Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lighthouse Thrift Store, Myerstown
Free donut, free hotdog, and seasonal shopping. Spend an afternoon browsing and munching at this Fall Open House. You can find the event details here.
Mifflin County
Big Valley Fall Harvestfest
Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
110 West Logan Street, Reedsville
Come to the Harvestfest if you are looking for an afternoon of browsing. Plus, this event will have plenty of items to prepare you for Christmas as well as Halloween and Thanksgiving. You can find more details here.
Perry County
Millerstown Community Fall Festival in the Park
Oct. 2, beginning at 11 a.m.
100 West Juniata Parkway, Millerstown
Stop by the park for free pumpkin painting for kids, a basket raffle, plenty of vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment. You can find all the details on their Facebook event here.
York County
Shrewsbury Fireman’s Fall Festival
Oct. 1 through Oct. 3
21 West Forrest Avenue, Shrewsbury
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs or come ready to walk around and explore. There will be live music to spread out and listen too, along with plenty of games and vendors to visit. Plus, food trucks will be there for you to browse and snack on. The details are available here.
First Capital Fife and Drum Muster
Oct. 1 through Oct. 3
Various locations throughout York
If you are looking to see exceptional fife and drum performances on the streets of York, then you are in the right place. You can find all of the cool events happening throughout the weekend by clicking here.