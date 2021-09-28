Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019.

Your weekly activity companion is back with new events in South Central Pennsylvania.

Here are some of the free fun that can be had in your neighborhood this week:

Adams County

Tractober 2021 at The Farm Market

Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

D & S Produce, York Springs

Stop by the Farm Market for great local shopping, and to see tractors and farm equipment on display. Plus, if you do remember your wallet, the ice cream stand will be open. You can find the event information here.

Cumberland County

Campfire/Fire Side Chat

Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shippensburg Historical Society, Shippensburg

Sit around the fireside as historian and author Scott Mingus talks about the Cumberland Valley Railroad as it was during the Civil War. You can find the Facebook event here.

Fall Family Fun Fest

Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shippensburg Township Community Park, Shippensburg

Celebrate the changing of the seasons with complimentary coffee, tea, and hot chocolate as you shop the artisan market, play games, and enjoy delicious food trucks in the park. You can find a list of vendors along with more information here.

19th Annual Fall Festival

Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stony Ridge Park, Carlisle

Celebrate fall with live music, vendors, and a BMX Bike Stunt Show. Admission is free, a donation is encouraged for parking. You can find all this information and more by clicking here.

Dauphin County

Oktoberfest!

Oct. 1, through Oct. 3, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SpringGate Vineyard, Harrisburg

Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Vineyard with different activities every day. Plus, there will be the daily events such as live music, German-inspired food trucks, and, of course, wine. You can find everything you need to know here.

Autumn Park Festival

Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Conewago Township Building, Elizabethtown

The seasons are changing, and Dauphin County is celebrating. There will be live music, juggling entertainment, a kid’s zone, games, food, and plenty of fun. You can find more information on their Facebook page here.

Franklin County

Oktoberfest!

Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GearHouse Brewing Co., Chambersburg

GearHouse is bringing back the events this year to celebrate Oktoberfest. There will be an award for best dressed, as well as a stein race, keg rolling competition, and a stein holding competition. The day is free but there will be alcohol as well as Oktoberfest themed food for purchase. You can find what to expect here.

Fort Loudon Fall Food Truck Festival

Oct. 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Loudon Community Center, Fort Loudon

Treat yourself to some delicious food while enjoying the outdoors. There will be music, games of chance and skill, a car show, and plenty more to keep you busy while you munch. You can find the event details here.

Juniata County

Self-Guided Walking Tour of Historic Lewistown

Anytime

Downtown Lewistown

If you want to explore the area, learn some history, and see the beginning of the leaves change, then this may be the way to do it. This self-guided walking tour can be completed whenever it is convenient for you, and it provides background on the landmarks it takes you to see. You can download the tour here.

Lancaster County

Lititz Artisan’s Porch Walk

Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lititz Spings Park, Lititz

Normally this event takes place on private porches and lawns throughout the heart of downtown Lititz. This year, however, local artisans will be taking over the park instead for you to shop their wares while enjoying the historic downtown. The event information can be found here.

Hanging with Heroes

Oct. 2, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fuhrman Park, Lancaster

Head to the park to meet with local police, fire, military, and medical heroes. There will be games and activities to break the ice as well as food and prizes. More information is available here.



Family Fest

Oct. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Snyder Community Park, Ephrata

Join the Ephrata Community Church in a celebration with the local community. There will be food, games, and activities and games for the kids. The Facebook event has more details here.

Lebanon County

Fall Open House

Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lighthouse Thrift Store, Myerstown

Free donut, free hotdog, and seasonal shopping. Spend an afternoon browsing and munching at this Fall Open House. You can find the event details here.

Mifflin County

Big Valley Fall Harvestfest

Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

110 West Logan Street, Reedsville

Come to the Harvestfest if you are looking for an afternoon of browsing. Plus, this event will have plenty of items to prepare you for Christmas as well as Halloween and Thanksgiving. You can find more details here.

Perry County

Millerstown Community Fall Festival in the Park

Oct. 2, beginning at 11 a.m.

100 West Juniata Parkway, Millerstown

Stop by the park for free pumpkin painting for kids, a basket raffle, plenty of vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment. You can find all the details on their Facebook event here.

York County

Shrewsbury Fireman’s Fall Festival

Oct. 1 through Oct. 3

21 West Forrest Avenue, Shrewsbury

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs or come ready to walk around and explore. There will be live music to spread out and listen too, along with plenty of games and vendors to visit. Plus, food trucks will be there for you to browse and snack on. The details are available here.

First Capital Fife and Drum Muster

Oct. 1 through Oct. 3

Various locations throughout York