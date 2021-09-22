Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

Your weekly activity companion is back with new events in your area that will let you save some cash.

Here are some of the activities to take a look at this week:

Adams County

Pippinfest

Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

108 West Main Street, Fairfield

This is the 40th year this street fair will be held and, as usual, it will be packed with great food, crafts, vendors, and entertainment. You can find all the details (as well as where to score free parking) on their website here.

Cumberland County

Harvest of the Arts

Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Carlisle

Head downtown if you’re looking for a day spent outdoors enjoying local art, craft vendors, and plenty of entertainment. You can find more about this annual event on their website here.

2021 Bent Pine Alpaca Farm Open House

Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bent Pine Alpaca Farm, Carlisle

Hercules the Alpaca is celebrating his first birthday and you are invited! Come to the farm to meet him and his friends, check out the tractor displays, and learn how the farm works. Plus, if you arrive at 10:30, you can catch the Youth Showmanship and Obstacle Competition. You can find your invitation here.

Dauphin County

Celebrate Wildwood

Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

100 Wildwood Way, Harrisburg

There will be plenty of nature-themed fun to be had at this outdoors celebration. You can learn about different wildlife in our area, participate in a scavenger hunt, or paint your own pumpkin. The details about this annual event can be found here.

16th Annual Woof Stock

Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverfront Park, Harrisburg

This event is perfect for dog lovers. Stop by to meet new furry friends, support local animal groups, and shop vendors. You can find the details on their website here.

Franklin County

Franklin Fall Farm Fun Fest

Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12750 Karper Road, Mercersburg

If you have ever wondered how a farm operates then this is the event for you. Here you can learn all about the business of agriculture, while having fun in the outdoors. You can find all of the details for this event on Facebook here.

Mercersburg Townfest

Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown Mercersburg

Head downtown to shop over 120 crafters, artisans, and vendors at this annual festival sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Plus, there will be plenty of activities for the kids at the Mercersburg Elementary School. You can find what to expect on their website here.

Juniata County

Fall Fest

Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thompsontown Volunteer Fire Company No. 8

There will be plenty of food and vendors at this event. Plus, the annual Charlie Walton Memorial ride is planned to take place. You can find the details on the Facebook page here.

Lancaster County

Antique Extravaganza

Sept. 23 through Sept. 26

Route 272, Lancaster

There are 7 miles of Route 272 in Northern Lancaster that are lined with antique shops, outdoor markets, and unique restaurants and lodging. This weekend, however, they will be celebrating their Extravaganza with extended hours and better deals. You can find the details here.

Lebanon County

Clarence Schock Park Observation Tower

Anytime

3283 Pinch Road

Make the most of the season change with a last minute hike to an observation tower. From there, you will have a spectacular view of the area. Plus, the trail itself is beautiful, and is described as easy and family friendly. You can find more information about the trail here.

Mifflin County

Celebrate Goose Day

Sept. 24 through Sept. 29

There is much involved in the celebration of this holiday that can be found by clicking here (some activities on this list are not free). If you don’t have time for all the extracurriculars, just make sure you eat goose this Wednesday and you will be honoring the holiday perfectly. But, seriously, click here if you’re looking to do a little more than eat.

Perry County

Newport Farmer’s Market

Sept. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Church of the Nativity Parking Lot, Newport

Head to this market for plenty of local produce and products. Plus, there will be an ice cream truck and plenty of flowers to make this afternoon into a family-friendly or kid-free date. You can find the details on the Perry County Chamber of Commerce website here.

York County

York Art Association Annual Fall Member’s Exhibition

Sept. 19 through Oct. 17

Mondays to Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., or on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

York Art Association, York