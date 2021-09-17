Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

Your weekly activities companion is here with end-of-summer events that won't break the bank.

Here are some of the activities coming up in our area that you can show up to sans wallet.

Adams County

Adams County Heritage Festival

Sept. 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gettysburg Recreation Park, Gettysburg

If you are looking to spend a day immersed in the different cultures of Adams County then this is the event for you. There will be performers, food vendors, crafters, and plenty of local organizations to discover. To find out more about this event you can check here.

Cumberland County

Outdoor Movie Series: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Sept. 17, beginning at dusk

Biddle Mission Park, Carlisle

Come for the classic movies, stay for the concessions, vendors, activities. and more. You can find the monthly movie line up here. Just make sure you bring a blanket or chairs to stay comfortable all night long.

Friday Fest at South Middleton Park

Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Middleton Township Park, Boiling Springs

You can hear the bluegrass tunes of Seldom Said No, eat at a variety of food trucks, or just enjoy an evening in the park. You can find the details for this monthly event on the website.

Greenlight Operation Art Festival

Sept. 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Christian Life Assembly, Camp Hill

This is the fifth annual art festival hosted by Greenlight Operation to reach out to the community to fight human trafficking. There will be local artists, food trucks, fun for the kids, and plenty of resources to help you join the fight against human trafficking. You can find out more here.

Dauphin County

2021 Wish Upon a Food Truck

Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Island, Harrisburg

Head to the island for over 25 food trucks, plenty of activities for all ages, local performers, and vendors. This event is being celebrated for the seventh year to benefit the Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware, Susquehanna Valley chapter. The Facebook event has details here, or you can find out how to volunteer or donate on the official website here.

39th Annual Arts Festival

Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Hummelstown, Hummelstown

Main Street will be filled with vendors, artists, entertainment, and crafts for the kids. Spend an entire day exploring the lively downtown with friends and family, or just stop by for a delicious bite. You can find all the information here.

Franklin County

21+ Only Junk Punk Picnic Party

Sept. 18, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Koons Road, Waynesboro

Rock out at this BYOB punk picnic for free. Just make sure when you are done listening to the live music and shopping the local vendors, that you pack up your leftovers and trash. You can find directions on how to get there by visiting the Facebook page.

Juniata County

Free Museum Day 2021

Sept. 18, from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Museums across Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin counties

More than 25 museum locations will be opening their doors and giving free tours on this day hosted by the Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau. You can find the complete list of participating locations by clicking here.

Lancaster County

Bookworm Frolic

Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society

Spend an afternoon outside under the big tent looking at books. If you do want to take home a hardcover book it will be $3, and paperback books are $1.50. Otherwise, just see what literary treasures are in the world. You can find details on the frolic here.

Manheim Fall Harvest

Sept. 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Baron Elementary School, Manheim

Celebrate the turning of the leaves at this community festival. There will be bounce houses, an obstacle course, crafts (pumpkin decorating, anyone?), and live music. You can find all the fun details here.

Lancaster Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day

Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Amos Herr Park, Landisville

See canine demonstrations, meet the different breeds, and enjoy a nice day outdoors with the dogs. You can find the basic information here or check here for the complete schedule of events.

Lebanon County

Lebanon County Women’s Expo

Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lebanon Expo Center, Lebanon

This event is for women looking for a day to relax. There will be plenty of shopping, a fashion show, and even some (yes, free!) spa treatments. You can find out more about this event on their website.

Mifflin County

Rothrock Community Fair

Sept. 16 through Sept. 18

Rothrock Playground, McVeytown

End this week of free fun by going to the fair! The event itself is free but parking does cost $2. You can see plenty of local artisans and participate in tons of activities. Find out what to expect here.

Perry County

Ice Cream Social with “Keepin’ It Simple”

Sept. 18, at 5 p.m.

Bethany United Methodist church, Marysville

The gospel trio “Keepin’ It Simple” will be performing beginning at 6 p.m. If you stay for dessert, ice cream will be served. A free will offering will be accepted if you feel inclined. There will also be baked goods for sale. You can find details on Facebook here.

Fall Fest

Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

Marysville-Rye Library, Marysville

Stop by the library for an afternoon of shopping books, baked goods, soups, and more. There are plenty of items to browse while you celebrate the changing of the seasons. You can look here for updates on what to expect.

York County

Snack Town Street Fair

Sept. 18., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Center Square, Hanover