Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activities list is here with new events that won't break the bank.

Adams County

Bike Night at the Barn

Aug. 6, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Battlefield Brew Works, Gettysburg

GM3 will be performing live and there will be plenty of drink specials if you do remember to bring the wallet. Plus, Battlefield Brew Works wants you to know you’ll have Saturday and Sunday to recover still. You can find more on the event here.

Kids Fish Rodeo

Aug. 7, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

McSherrytown Fish Game Protective Association, New Oxford

Not only is the fishing free, but there will be prizes for all kids 16 and under. Breakfast will be available at the Pond Shack for a donation as well. You can find the event Facebook page here.

Live Music with Matt Otis

Aug. 8, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Adams County Winery, Ortanna

Stop by the winery for live music performed by Matt Otis all afternoon. You can find out more about the musician here, and the event here.

Take & Make Kit

Aug. 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trone Memorial Library, East Berlin

There will be age-appropriate kits available for all school-aged and pre-school-aged children that want to stop by and pick one up. Then, you can head home and assemble the craft. Find all the details about this program here.

Cumberland County

K.I.S.S. Carlisle: USAWC Welcome Jam & Kids Day Out

Aug. 7, 2021

Downtown Carlisle

This day is intended to celebrate the small businesses in Carlisle. Head downtown for plenty of activities, including a scavenger hunt. You can find more on this event here.

K.I.S.S. Carlisle Day & Live Music Featuring Child Musicians

Aug. 7, 2021 from 1:30 p.m.to 4 p.m.

Castlerigg Wine Shop, Carlisle

This day is all about the children and will feature performances by some local, future stars. Plus, if you bring your wallet, you may want to take home a bottle of wine. You can find the Facebook page here for more information.

Pollinator Day Camp for Youth

Aug. 11, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Penn State Extension Cumberland County, Carlisle

This camp is for kids ages 7 to 11 who are interested in learning about all things pollination. That includes the process, species, and flowers involved. You must register in advance with the 4-H Department and can find all the details to do so here.

Lisburn Fire Company Olde Time Festival

Aug. 11, 2021 to Sat., Aug. 14, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

1800 Main Street, Mechanicsburg

Stop by for food, games, music, BINGO, and a silent auction. You can find more details on the event calendar here.

Dauphin County

2021 Sunset Music & Movie Series

Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:30 p.m.

Fort Hunter Park Centennial Barn, Harrisburg

This week treat yourself to a showing of "The Neverending Story" on the big screen while you relax on the park lawn. Just make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to settle in. You can also stop by the food trucks for a dinner before the show if you want. Check here for the upcoming schedule of shows in this series.

Music in the Park: Borderline

Aug. 11, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Borough Park, Lykens

Borderline, the country-rock variety band, will be performing at 7 p.m., but food and drinks will be available starting at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and settle in for a show outdoors. You can find more information here.

Franklin County

Waynesboro Wizarding Festival

Aug. 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library

Check here as more details appear but be prepared for a fun day at the Wizarding Festival. You can check out the Care of Magical Creatures event or the Cauldron of Boiling Papyrus Book Giveaway.

August Sunrise Summer Concert Series

Aug. 7, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

393 EVENT Center, Chambersburg

Club MEDICS will be performing to kick off this August Summer Concert Series. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the outdoor venue but be ready to head to the indoor stage if it should rain. Find all the details on the Facebook page here.

Juniata County

Pomeroy-Academia Covered Bridge

Anytime

Pomeroy-Academia Covered Bridge, Juniata County

Head to the covered bridge between Spruce Hill and Beale Townships for a day of views and history. You can walk down the river, get some great family (or romantic) photos, or read all the information about this unique bridge. Plus, you can do this at any time on your own schedule.

Lancaster County

Long’s Park Summer Music Series: Paul Thorn

Aug. 8, 2021

Long’s Park Amphitheatre, Lancaster

Head back to the park for this latest installation in the music series. Paul Thorn, an American Southern rock, country, Americana, and blues singer-songwriter, will be performing live for free in your area. Head here for more details on him, the venue, and the event.

Music in Memorial Park

Aug. 8, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

War Memorial Park, Mount Joy

Rampart Street Ramblers will be performing in the park, and, if you get a little hungry during the event, Piper Belle’s Food Truck will be there. Find the event details here.

Lebanon County

Aloha! Holy Spirit Church Summer Festival

Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Holy Spirit Church Grounds

Head to this Luau-themed party right in South Central Pennsylvania. There will be games, food, music, and more opportunities for fun with friends and family. Find more on this event here.

Music in the Park

Aug. 8, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Coleman Park Veteran’s Memorial Ampitheater, Lebanon

This event is free, but they will be accepting donations if you are able. Bring a chair or blanket and head to the park to see the Erwins perform live. You can find all the details here.

Mifflin County

Mifflin County Youth Fair

Aug. 9, 2021 to Aug. 14, 2021

Mifflin County Youth Park, Mifflin

Head here for a list of all the events packed into this fun-filled week. Just pick the day you want to go and head out to the grounds. Admission and parking are free if you arrive before 4 p.m. If you come later in the evening, there is a $5 charge for parking.

Perry County

The Little Buffalo Quest

Anytime

Blue Ball Tavern, Newport

Learn all about Little Buffalo Valley by decoding rhyming clues and directions. This quest will take you all around the historic section of the park as you enjoy the outdoors, the company you’ve chosen, and the quest itself. Find the guide here.

York County

African-American First Friday One Year Celebration

Aug. 6, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Penn Park, York

There will be art, music, entertainment, businesses, food, and history all packed into the park for this event. You can find all the details (and how to volunteer) here.

The Spoken Word First Friday

Aug. 6, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

2 West Market Street, York

“The Spoken Word” presentation features live performances of The Music and Movement of the African Diaspora. Afterwards, there will be a lively dance party. Find the information here.

Karaoke Tuesdays at The Cantina

Aug. 10, 2021 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Cantina, York