Former WWE superstar hosts family-friendly wrestling event in Lancaster

Former WWE star Jesus "Ricardo" Rodriguez owns Three Legacies Wrestling in Lancaster, which is putting on a family-friendly live pro wrestling show on Jan. 14.

LANCASTER, Pa. — When Jesus "Ricardo" Rodriguez first arrived in Lancaster, he didn't necessarily think he'd be staying.

The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) star originally came to south central Pennsylvania seeking help recovering from his alcohol addiction. After a stint at Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, a Lancaster County addiction rehab facility, he opened his own professional wrestling academy just 10 minutes from the heart of the city.

"When I got out, thanks to my business partners, Christopher Dreisbach and Bobby, I decided to stay here," Rodriguez said. "And through my sobriety and everything I went through, we decided to open up the academy."

Three Legacies Wrestling opened in September 2022 and helps athletes on their journey to become professional wrestlers.

"I feel like [the academy] was something that was great, that was needed," Rodriguez said. "And it also helps out the students that we have; it gives them a focus, it gives them a drive and a purpose."

Rodriguez trains students himself. He also brings in other alumni wrestlers from WWE to help with instruction and special seminars.

"I was very thankful when I was coming up that I had a lot of people help me out, and they gave me the tools that I needed to branch out and then to successfully perform in front of any kind of crowd, any kind of situation, all over the world," Rodriguez said. "So this is kind of what I'm trying to bring. I bring those 16 years of professional wrestling and international experience to Three Legacies Wrestling that I can share with the students."

An event this Saturday sponsored by the academy will bring a number of professional wrestlers together for a family-friendly live wrestling show.