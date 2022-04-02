'For the Love of Orchids' show and sale is back, showcasing almost 1,000 flowers

The show returns to Hershey Gardens today, and runs through Feb. 6.

HERSHEY, Pa. — "For the Love of Orchids” returns to Hershey Gardens today through Feb. 6.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and is a three-day show and sale, provided by the Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS).

It will be held in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory and is included in admission. Masks are required while visiting the orchid show.

“For the Love of Orchids” showcases nearly a thousand orchids and dozens of varieties. Guests can also participate in tours and attend informational sessions given by experts.

The orchid show and sale features rare species and unique hybrids, and showy displays that will be judged onsite and presented with awards.

Here is a schedule of activities:

Friday, Feb. 4

Orchid Show & Butterfly Atrium Tours, led by Dr. Walter Meshaka, president, SOS, and Hershey Gardens staff member

9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Informational Sessions

11 a.m. – Phalaenopsis (Moth Orchid) Orchid Care, Trey Pyfer, Littlebrook Orchids

1 p.m. – Orchid Repotting Demonstration, Dr. Walter Meshaka, president, SOS

Saturday, Feb. 5

Orchid Show & Butterfly Atrium Tours, led by Dr. Walter Meshaka, president, SOS, and Hershey Gardens staff member

9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Informational Sessions

11 a.m. – Choosing the Right Orchid to Grow in Your Home, Ken Meier, Orchid Enterprise Inc.

1 p.m. – Orchid Repotting Demonstration, Dr. Walter Meshaka, president, SOS

Sunday, Feb. 6

Orchid Show & Butterfly Atrium Tours, led by Dr. Walter Meshaka, president, SOS, and Hershey Gardens staff member

9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Informational Sessions

11 a.m. – Basics of Orchid Growing, Wade Hollenbach, Wade's Orchids

1 p.m. – Orchid Repotting Demo, Dr. Walter Meshaka, president, SOS

For additional information about the Susquehanna Orchid Society, visit SusquehannaOrchid.org.

Hershey Gardens is located at 170 Hotel Road, Hershey, Pa. For ticketing information, hours of operation, and a complete list of activities, please visit HersheyGardens.org.