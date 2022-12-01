From food to entertainment, the 2022 Pa. Farm Show continues

An array of exhibits, sweet and savory treats, and rich agriculture: the 2022 Pa. Farm Show is open until Jan. 15.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing for its fifth day.

The 106th annual show returns after being virtual last year and features a long list of events, exhibits, food, livestock, and of course milkshakes!

Amid all the fun, various organizations are hoping to continue efforts of giving back.

The Pa. Dairy Princesses are in attendance this year representing the counties of Berks, Huntingdon, and Lebanon. This year's princesses include Mikayla Davis of Berks County, Kelly Bliss of Huntingdon County, and Crystal Bomgradner of Lebanon County.

Along with providing community members with important information as it pertains to dairy, their 7-year-old initiative called "Fill A Glass With Hope" continues to operate.

"Fill a Glass with Hope," is a partnership formed among Feeding Pennsylvania and its member food banks, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, and American Dairy Association North East that "raises funds to enable member food banks to purchase fresh milk directly from their local dairies in order to distribute it to families in need," according to the initiative's website.

More than $180,000 has been raised so far, or nearly 700,000 servings of milk. The effort continues as nearly two million Pennsylvanians are at risk of hunger including 500,000 children.

After all, it wouldn't be a traditional Farm Show without the milk, as Pennsylvania is home to 5,430 dairy farm families and dairy itself contributes to $12.6 billion in annual revenue for the state.

The Vitamin-D nutritious drink is blended for those with a sweet tooth from the Pa. Dairymen's Association.

A new, black raspberry flavor has been added to the Farm Show milkshake menu and can be mixed with the other traditional flavors of vanilla and chocolate.



For decades, the association has raised funds to help with scholarships, charitable agriculture, and farming projects and include organizations such as the Pa. Dairy Princesses, Calving Corner, along with education initiatives and incentives.

For savory tastes, the Farm Show also features the Mushroom Farmers of Pa., showcasing the nutrition mushrooms provide as Pennsylvania is known to be the Mushroom Capital of the World. The state currently has 50 mushroom farming families.

New menu items at the food court include the Shredded Pork Nachos and Savory Mushroom Jerky.

The Calving Corner is another attraction gaining lots of attention this year.

Farm Show-goers can experience live births, STEM activities, and much more.

The food court opens at 8 a.m. as well as the beginning of Farm Show events. All will be available to the public until Jan. 15.