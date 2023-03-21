First responders across Pa. participate in Light Up the Night at Penn State Hershey

The second annual Light Up the Night event brought first responders from across Central Pennsylvania to the doorstep of the Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The night sky was briefly interrupted this evening, thanks to local first responders.

The second annual Light Up the Night event brought first responders from across Central Pennsylvania to the doorstep of the Penn State Children’s Hospital, with the goal of lifting the spirits of children and families staying there.

“The community helps emergency responders all the time, so we wanted to give back,” said Todd Leiss, a traffic incident coordinator with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Leiss says this second year of the Light Up the Night parade brought in more than 100 first responder agencies from Central Pa. and beyond.

“They came from as far away as Bristol, Pa., which is near Bucks County and Bedford, Pa.,” said Leiss. “They came from a significant distance because they wanted to be part of this.”

14-year-old Paige Britigen was among the crowd of patients who watched the parade. She says the passing first responders gave her a little taste of home after being in the hospital since November.

“Where I live, we have a parade every year in the middle of September,” said Britigen. “Seeing everything and being able to sit outside and watch them, reminds me of home.”

Patients and first responders alike say the parade is lifting spirits and bringing members of the community closer together.

“Last year, I was the last car in the procession,” recalled Leiss. “And looking over at the hospital and seeing the lights shine back at us was very touching.”