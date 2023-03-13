Field of Screams opens for 1-night-only St. Patrick's Day scare

Field of Screams will be open for one day only on Saturday, March 18, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a frightfully good time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Field of Screams is offering St. Patrick's Day revelers a frightfully good time this weekend.

The attraction will be open for one day only on Saturday, March 18, to ring in the holiday with "evil leprechauns and sinister trolls."

The haunted destination invites guests to experience themed building décor, scenes and characters specially created for the Irish holiday. The parks says that the Den, Asylum and Entertainment Area will all be open for the event.

Those interested in attending can buy tickets online here to guarantee entry. Walk-ups will only be allowed entry if there is available space.