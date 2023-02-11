Field of Screams will open Saturday for special, Valentine's Day-themed event

The Lancaster County attraction's Frightmare Asylum and Den of Darkness will be decorated with a Valentine's Day twist. Here's what you need to do to attend.

A Lancaster County haunted attraction is offering the chance for you and your sweetheart to scream your hearts out this Valentine's Day weekend.

Field of Screams, located in Mountville, announced it will open Saturday for a special, Valentine's Day-themed event.

It's the fourth time that Field of Screams has celebrated the holiday.

All of the buildings on the grounds will be tricked out for Valentine's Day, and the characters will be "dying" to get acquainted, Field of Screams said in its announcement.

"Grab your boyfriend, your girlfriend, or your boo thang because we are going to eat your heart out this Valentine’s Day!" the attraction said in its announcement.

To attend the event, tickets must be purchased online, and attendees must select a designated time slot to be guaranteed entry.

A Fright Pass admission includes admission to the Frightmare Asylum and the Den of Darkness, both of which will be decorated with a Valentine's Day twist.

Saturday's event will take place regardless of any weather conditions, rain or snow.

A Valentine's Day Fright Pass costs $30. Visitors can also select a $15 VIP upgrade that will allow them to skip to the front of the line.