'Field of Screams' in Lancaster County is now open for the season

Tickets are available for purchase online and in-person.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Spooky season is upon us and haunted attractions are already open.

That includes Field of Screams in Lancaster County, where the nights are anything but quiet.

New this year, they've revamped their "Asylum Attraction," and the "Den of Darkness." Co-owner Jim Schopf said they started planning improvements for this season last year.

Tickets are available for purchase online and in-person. If you buy them in person, they must be purchased with cash. Schopf said by purchasing your ticket ahead of time online, you can reserve your time slot for the attractions.

The event organizers encourage you to arrive early to avoid waiting in lines. The parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m.

There's more than just the haunted events—they have games, entertainment, bands, and yummy food. They also have Corn Cob Acres right next door for the kids.

You can view the full event calendar on their website.