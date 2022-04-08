FestiVille 2022 returns to benefit Ukrainian refugees

The event, scheduled for May 1, will feature seven central Pennsylvania bands along with Femmes of Rock, a Las Vegas-based rock production.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Mark your calendars: a popular music festival in Lancaster County will return to Millersville University for the first time since 2019 — and proceeds will all benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Officials with Millersville announced the university will once again host FestiVille on May 1. The event, which will run from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will feature seven central Pennsylvania bands along with Femmes of Rock, a Las Vegas-based rock production.

According to festival organizers, all of the local artists performing have won or have been nominated for a 2022 Central Pennsylvania Hall of Fame Music Award, with the exception of a Millersville University band:

Ska band Big Fat Meanies

Rock band Eternal Frequency

African fusion artist Emmanuel Nsingani

Country-rock singer Gillian Smith

Multi-genre duo Dandy

Bluegrass band Big Sky Quartet

Music Business Technology Showcase Pop Band from Millersville University

Femmes of Rock, who will perform at 6 p.m. on the FestiVille day, is made up of four female violinists and vocalists. Complete with music, video, comedy and choreography, audiences can expect the group to play classic and hard rock songs from bands like Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, Metallica and the Who.

In addition to the music, FestiVille will host food trucks and a beer and wine garden.

The event will serve as a Ukrainian refugee benefit concert this year, with all ticket sales going toward Church World Service in Lancaster.

FestiVille will be held at Ville Courts in the Student Memorial Center at Millersville. Tickets are just $25 for the general public and $10 for non-Millersville students.