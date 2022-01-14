'FestivICE' kicks off tomorrow in York

The eighth debut of York's ice event will return Jan. 15 with 40 ice sculptures staged across the city and county of York.

YORK, Pa. — 'FestivICE' will return to York this Saturday for its eighth season with Traditions Bank, York Revolution, and the York County Economic Alliance all partnering up to provide jam-packed fun as the winter months ahead look to be lengthy and cold.

The event will feature 20 ice sculptures staged along Cherry Lane in Downtown York and another 20 along the York County Heritage Rail Trail surrounding the boroughs of Glen Rock, New Freedom, Railroad, and Seven Valleys.

The ice won't be the only thing people can enjoy, however.

The organizations have put together an array of entertainment for folks including a 40-foot ice slide in Cherry Lane, a DJ, fire pits, s'mores kits, and live carving from artists of DiMartino Ice Company.

Children can enjoy a visit from "Frozen" princesses Anna and Elsa from 12 to 2 p.m., and meet Snow, a white, lowland reindeer who will be available for pictures from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Event directors are pleased to once again host the event outdoors to provide a safe environment for community members amid increased reports of COVID-19 transmission.

"We certainly recommend people do what they're most comfortable with," Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for the York Revolution said. "We're looking forward to a safe, socially distanced, if you'd like, COVID-friendly event and welcoming lots of people tomorrow morning."