Celebrate Dad with local Father's Day deals and events

Check out options for celebrating Father's Day in and around York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Father's Day is just around the corner on June 19! Check out these discounts and local events in honor of the holiday:

Discounts

Chili's: Offer valid until June 26

Treat dad to a $50 e-gift card and get $10 extra.

Fresh Market: Order a meal online through June 17 at 2 p.m.

Give dad a break from the grill and order a prepared Father's Day meal of steak skewers, salmon skewers or a combination of both. Meals can be picked up in stores June 17 to June 19.

Moe's Southwest Grille: Offer valid through June 19

Buy $25 worth of gift cards and receive a bonus $5.

Not sure what gift to get? Home Depot is offering savings on tools and projects that dad will love.

Events

Paddle & Pizza: June 8 and 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

Join Shank's Mare and The John Wright Restaurant for Paddle & Pizza. Follow a guided kayak tour along the Susquehanna River at the Veterans Memorial Bridge, then visit The John Wright Restaurant for their renowned woodfired pizza. If you can't make it for Father's Day, the experience is also available on July 6 and Aug. 17.

Father's Day Shopping with Livingston Family Farms & Barnyard Boards: June 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have a difficult time shopping for your dad, stop by Hydrangea Haus on June 18 for some gift help where you can browse an assortment of gift options from local vendors.

Brown's Orchards: June 18, 4 to 7 p.m.

Head out to Brown's Orchard for an outdoor family-friendly dinner and live entertainment. PA's Best Female Country Artist Award Winner, Corina Rose, will perform. Dinner is served from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Father's Day Festival & Car Show: June 19, noon to 9 p.m.

Take dad to this free event at Wyndridge Farm featuring a car show, food vendors and live entertainment.

Carlisle Creative Vibes presents a Father's Day drag show with Ariel Versace, contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race. There will be a pre-show featuring live music at 11:30 a.m. General admission is free, or interested participants can purchase a VIP ticket that includes front row seats and a meet and greet.

Fathers' Day at the Waynesboro Theatre: June 19, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.