Fallen Officers Walk/Run held in York City

The Walk and Run honored Office Henry Schaad, who was killed in the line of duty during the 1969 York Riots.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police held its first Fallen Officers Walk/Run on Monday, Aug. 1.

Monday's walk and run honored Officer Henry Schaad, who was killed in the line of duty during the 1969 York Riots.

Participants began at the York City Police Station and continued about a mile up the street to the Prospect Hill Cemetery, where Officer Schaad is buried.

Schaad's family members say they're touched by the community's support, even decades after his death.

"To have people show up in his support 53 years later means a lot to me because I know they haven't forgotten him," said Barry Schaad, the brother of the fallen officer.

A remembrance ceremony took place at Officer Schaad's grave following the walk and run.