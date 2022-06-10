'Fall Brawl' boxing fundraiser in Lebanon Co. kicks off on Oct. 29

Shane Manney, president and CEO of 5 Stones Fight Club, joined FOX43 on Oct. 6 to discuss the event.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A boxing fundraiser in Lebanon County is set to kick off on Oct. 29 in Lebanon County, hosted by Central Pa.'s very own 5 Stones Fight Club.

The club is a mixed martial arts sports ministry which specializes in boxing, Jui Jitsu, and kickboxing. Its goal is to "build relationships and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ," according to Shane Manney, president and CEO.

He joined FOX43 on Oct. 6 to discuss the club's upcoming "Fall Brawl" event.

The amateur boxing fundraiser will feature the likes of Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe, Micky Ward, Tim Witherspoon, Vinny Paz, Dean William, and more.

There will be a meet-and-greet dinner on Oct. 28, and it's $100 per plate. Guests will have the opportunity to commune and meet the featured guests mentioned above.

The dinner will take place at 5 Stones Fight Club, located at 25 East Main Street (Rear) in Annville.

Doors open for "Fall Brawl" at 3 p.m. on the 29th, and the fight starts at 4. It will be located at In the Net Sports Complex at 798 Airport Road in Palmyra.

For more information, click here.