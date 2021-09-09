Exotic bugs and insects on display at Bug-O-Rama at Hershey Gardens on Sept. 12

HERSHEY, Pa. — It's going to be a buggin' good time at Hershey Gardens on Sunday.
Bug-O-Rama will be held on Sept. 12 and will feature many exotic and native insects. The family-friendly event will feature tarantulas, scorpions, millipedes, and cockroaches.
Expert Bug Enthusiast, Ryan the Bug Man, will be showcasing his multi-legged creatures and talking about their origins.
Some other activities include:
- The Pa. WoodMobile, a mobile exhibit about forestry and the invasive insects that roam our woods
- Beekeeping demonstration with local beekeeper Mark Bogrette
- Ice Cream and Waffle on a Stick from Sarah's Creamery, available for purchase
- Puppet show in The Children’s Garden amphitheater at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Games and crafts for kids
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hershey Gardens located at 170 Hotel Road in Hershey. More information on the event can be found here.