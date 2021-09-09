x
Exotic bugs and insects on display at Bug-O-Rama at Hershey Gardens on Sept. 12

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — It's going to be a buggin' good time at Hershey Gardens on Sunday. 

Bug-O-Rama will be held on Sept. 12 and will feature many exotic and native insects. The family-friendly event will feature tarantulas, scorpions, millipedes, and cockroaches.

Expert Bug Enthusiast, Ryan the Bug Man, will be showcasing his multi-legged creatures and talking about their origins. 

Some other activities include:

  • The Pa. WoodMobile, a mobile exhibit about forestry and the invasive insects that roam our woods
  • Beekeeping demonstration with local beekeeper Mark Bogrette
  • Ice Cream and Waffle on a Stick from Sarah's Creamery, available for purchase
  • Puppet show in The Children’s Garden amphitheater at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. 
  • Games and crafts for kids

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hershey Gardens located at 170 Hotel Road in Hershey. More information on the event can be found here.

