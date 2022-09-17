Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Counties and organizations throughout Pennsylvania are putting together events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.

Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.)

YORK COUNTY

Commissioner's Community Report

The York City Police Department will hold its monthly Commissioner's Report on Monday, Sept. 19. September's discussion will focus on York's Latino community. The commissioner will give his report at York City Campus Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene at 6 p.m.

Latin Music Fest

The community will have a chance to enjoy arts and crafts, folklore, Latin cuisine, live entertainment, a pig roast, a health corner and more at the Latin Music Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 9 p.m. Latin Grammy nominee and Billboard winner Manny Manuel, known as “El Rey de Corazones,” will perform at the festival. The festivities will take place at 100 W. College Ave, York, Pa., 17401.

ADAMS COUNTY

Celebrating Mexico's Independence Day

St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Gettysburg will host a celebration in honor of Mexico's Independence Day on Sunday, Sept. 18. Join them at 465 Table Rock Rd. from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy Mexican food and a raffle.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration