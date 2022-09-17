Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Counties and organizations throughout Pennsylvania are putting together events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.
Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.)
YORK COUNTY
Commissioner's Community Report
The York City Police Department will hold its monthly Commissioner's Report on Monday, Sept. 19. September's discussion will focus on York's Latino community. The commissioner will give his report at York City Campus Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene at 6 p.m.
Latin Music Fest
The community will have a chance to enjoy arts and crafts, folklore, Latin cuisine, live entertainment, a pig roast, a health corner and more at the Latin Music Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 9 p.m. Latin Grammy nominee and Billboard winner Manny Manuel, known as “El Rey de Corazones,” will perform at the festival. The festivities will take place at 100 W. College Ave, York, Pa., 17401.
ADAMS COUNTY
Celebrating Mexico's Independence Day
St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Gettysburg will host a celebration in honor of Mexico's Independence Day on Sunday, Sept. 18. Join them at 465 Table Rock Rd. from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy Mexican food and a raffle.
LANCASTER COUNTY
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
The City of Lancaster will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with festivities on Saturday, Oct. 15th from noon to 6 p.m. in Binns Park and Ewell Plaza. City officials will honor recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. This honor is bestowed on individuals who have made a significant impact on Lancaster City’s Hispanic community. Check CityofLancasterPa.com for more details as the date draws closer.